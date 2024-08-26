Can things really get better at Stormont and Westminster?





In 1997, the last time Labour came to power after a long period of Conservative rule, the election soundtrack was “Things can only get better”. Now, more than a quarter of a century later, Sir Keir Starmer is warning voters that things will get worse before they get better. It is a depressing message that fits the times we live in. Trust in politics and politicians has never been lower; the Brexit debacle has destroyed Britain’s economic prospects and international reputation; and conflicts involving the world’s superpowers have made the world a much more dangerous and unpredictable place. Under Tony Blair, Labour was propelled to power on a wave of hope and optimism, best captured by the hit single by Derry musician Peter Cunnah. Within a year, Northern Ireland was also filled with the promise of the Good Friday Agreement. But tomorrow, in a speech widely reported in the Sunday papers, Starmer will talk about the difficult choices that must be made to fix the economic black hole inherited from the Tories. There is no doubt that the last 14 years of Conservative government have caused enormous damage to the UK's economy, public services and social fabric. Life has deteriorated in many areas under the Conservative governments led by Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson The economy is stagnating, wages are stagnant but taxes are at their highest level in decades. Food banks are proliferating as millions of children live in poverty Meanwhile, the UK health system is on the brink of collapse, GP services are in crisis and patients are waiting years in pain for surgery. School buildings are falling apart and headteachers cannot afford even the most basic resources. The situation is even worse in Northern Ireland, where the fractious government has hampered attempts to roll back the worst excesses of Tory austerity or deliver the long-term reforms and investment needed to save the health system. Yet even if decentralized institutions had been more stable, does anyone really believe that life would be materially better? The problem is actually more one of collusion than division: time and again, the parties have collectively avoided making tough decisions and relied on welfare rather than rolling up their sleeves and tackling the problems of our economy and society at a structural level. The cantankerous MPs even had the gall to embark on a long summer recess just months after returning from a two-year hiatus, when it is simply scandalous that the executive has failed to produce a programme for government after almost seven months, despite dozens of meetings with civil servants to supposedly get to work. After a lost decade, in which our politicians have served us so poorly, there is little chance that things will improve in the near future. Even if decentralized institutions had been more stable, does anyone really believe that life would be materially better?

