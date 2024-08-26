'261 daggers in the heart of Istanbul': Erdogan clashes with opposition member Özel over villa





The leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Ozgur Ozel, has reacted strongly to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments regarding the illegal construction of villas in Vanikoy in Istanbul. Erdogan had previously accused opposition figures of “handing over Istanbul's most precious environmental treasures to the wealthy elite,” to which Ozel retorted: “He has planted 261 daggers in the heart of Istanbul.” Background: A heated exchange took place between CHP leader Ozel and President Erdogan over the illegal construction of a villa in Vanikoy, Istanbul. The controversy revolves around a villa being built in a wooded area overlooking the Bosphorus, located in Istanbul's Uskudar district. The villa, located within the jurisdiction of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), managed by the CHP, was sealed by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

The IBB denied any responsibility, saying that a criminal complaint had been filed with the prosecutor's office. Erdogan's critique: President Erdogan has criticized the opposition, accusing it of damaging Istanbul's environmental treasures by favoring the wealthy elite. He said: “They claimed to be defenders of morality, but in three months they turned the municipalities they had taken over into family businesses.” For years they have tried to lecture us about the environment, but now they are handing over Istanbul's most precious environmental treasures to the wealthy elite. They posed as moral champions of merit, but in three months they have turned the municipalities they took over into family businesses. President Erdogan In response, Ozel condemned Erdogan's remarks, saying: “He has planted 261 daggers in the heart of Istanbul,” referring to the increase in the number of skyscrapers from four to 265 during Erdogan's tenure as mayor. Ozel defended the CHP, saying the villa was sealed quickly and dismissed Erdogan's criticism as misplaced. “The illegal villa was sealed as soon as it was discovered. If the president uses this information to criticize all of Istanbul, there is nothing to add. I will use his favorite gesture. (He raises his hand and shows four fingers.) When he was mayor of Istanbul, there were four skyscrapers.” “Today, there are 265. The one who planted 261 daggers in the heart of Istanbul, obtained a renovation permit, committed wrongdoing and had a house sealed when it was discovered, cannot hold us responsible for a single house,” he said. TWEET: Main opposition CHP party leader Ozel responds to President Erdogan's criticism of villa construction in Istanbul

He accuses him of having “planted 261 daggers in the heart of Istanbul” because of the skyscraper boom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/261-daggers-in-istanbuls-heart-erdogan-oppositions-ozel-clash-over-villa-controversy-45197/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos