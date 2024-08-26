Kemi Bedenoch's Conservative leadership campaign gets a boost in the polls





A YouGov poll of Conservative Party members puts Kemi Badenoch in pole position to be their next leader. The MP for north-west Essex won 24% of the vote as she bids to succeed Rishi Sunak. The current campaign is her second attempt to lead the Conservatives. In 2022, she ran to replace Boris Johnson as both party leader and prime minister. MP Kemi Badenoch, who represents the North West Essex constituency, is bidding to become the next Conservative Party leader. She received widespread support before being eliminated in the fourth round of the competition, which was eventually won by Liz Truss. She is now the favourite to become opposition leader, as one of the few party bigwigs to retain her seat in July's general election. Her majority in the former Saffron Walden constituency has been reduced by almost 25,000 votes, from 27,594 to just 2,610, with Labour's Issy Waite in second place. She is now Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, but previously served as Secretary of State for Business and Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities. Conservative Kemi Badenoch at the final general election count During September, the parliamentary party will narrow its field to four candidates, who will present their case for victory at the party conference in Birmingham from September 29 to October 2. During October, the parliamentary party will then narrow down the number of candidates to the final two, who will then be put to a vote by all Conservative Party members. Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday 31 October and the result will be announced on Saturday 2 November. Ms Badenoch is competing against James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat. YouGov polled 910 Conservative members who put Mr Tugendhat in second place with 16% of the vote, followed by Mr Cleverly with 14%, Mr Jenrick with 12%, Ms Patel with 11% and Mr Stride with 2%. About one in five (19%) were still undecided at the time of the survey, between August 6 and 15. YouGov also asked sample voters how they would vote in a series of head-to-head contests. The results were good news for Mrs Badenoch, who emerged victorious against her five opponents. The 44-year-old mother-of-three joined the Conservative Party at the age of 25. She succeeded Sir Alan Hasehurst as MP for Saffron Waldens in 2017 after serving as a member of the London Assembly. His campaign for the party leadership is focused on renewing the movement after Labor's landslide victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk/news/poll-boost-for-kemi-bedenoch-s-conservative-party-leadership-9380577/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos