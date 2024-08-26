HR McMaster hopes to 'vaccinate' Trump against people who know how to 'push his buttons'





Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, who served as Donald Trump's national security adviser, said Monday he hopes to “inoculate” the former president against outside forces that would seek to manipulate him if he returns to the White House next year with a new book detailing his time as the president's top adviser.

“By writing this story, I hope, if he’s reelected, to inoculate him a little bit,” McMaster said Monday on “CBS Mornings.” “So he’s not so easy to manipulate and appeal to some of his insecurities and predilections.”

McMaster, who served as national security adviser for just over a year and is a CBS News contributor, said the story he tells in his book, “At War With Ourselves,” “is very much about how our team worked together to help him make the best decisions,” noting that Trump “would sometimes make really tough decisions.”

“But also, the story of the book is about how difficult it was sometimes for him to stick to that decision, partly because people know how to help him respond,” McMaster added.

McMaster, who has been a front-row adviser to Trump on national security issues, details in his book how the former president often struggled to distinguish serious analysis from other input. He explains how Trump responded to efforts by world leaders, such as China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, to manipulate him.

McMaster also appeared on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” on Sunday, where he elaborated on Trump’s susceptibility to the influence of world leaders, explaining that in writing the book, he wondered whether he should write about how “Putin tried to manipulate President Trump.”

“And I thought, well, Putin knows how he was trying to do it, so maybe by writing about how Putin was trying to push Donald Trump's buttons, it will make future President Trump – if he's elected – less susceptible to those kinds of tactics,” McMaster said.

Of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, McMaster said “we all want to hear more” about her foreign policy and approach to national defense, and he warned of a “coalescence of what we might call an axis of aggressors” in Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

“This is a really dangerous time, so we need to know more about what she means by ‘peace through strength,’” McMaster said. He continued: “I think what’s been provocative to our enemies is the perception of American weakness, and I think the Biden administration hasn’t helped that perception much.”

McMaster suggested his book could be instructive for the next national security adviser and “set up a process that allows that president to make the best decisions to advance American interests.”

“What I hope is that a future national security adviser who might work for a president with a difficult personality – might see in this book how to set up a process that can produce good results for the American people,” he said.

More from Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

