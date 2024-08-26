Kamala Harris-Donald Trump debate could hinge on mute button





Republican candidate Donald Trump has cast new doubt on his participation in the only agreed debate with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, which is scheduled to take place in about two weeks.

Trump, in a post Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, criticized ABC News, the host of the Sept. 10 debate, suggesting it was biased in favor of Harris, and asking why would I debate Kamala Harris on that network?

“They have a lot of questions that need to be answered!!,” he added. Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS and even CNN? Stay tuned!

In a statement Monday, Harris' team said the campaigns were in conflict over whether the forum's microphones should be muted when the other candidate was speaking.

“We have told ABC and other networks interested in hosting a potential debate in October that we believe both candidates’ microphones should be on for the duration of the broadcast,” Harris spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement. “We understand that Trump’s advisers prefer the microphones be off because they don’t believe their candidate can act like a president alone for 90 minutes.

The vice president is ready to respond in real time to Trump's lies and constant interruptions, Fallon added. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.

Trump's remarks and the dispute over debate rules threaten to jeopardize the only debate on which both major party candidates have agreed so far, with just over two months to go until Election Day. Trump had originally agreed to debate on ABC News with President Joe Biden, then the Democratic nominee.

But in the first debate, Biden delivered a disastrous performance that led Democrats to dismiss him from the race. After Biden left, Trump refused to commit to participating in the second debate. Trump attacked ABC News and its hosts and floated other possibilities, including a debate hosted by Fox News, a conservative outlet more sympathetic to his campaign.

Trump ultimately agreed to attend the ABC News debate as he sought to counter the media spotlight on Harris, whose entry into the race has galvanized key elements of the Democratic base and seen her rise in national and battleground state polls.

Harris' team has proposed a second debate with Trump, the terms of which have yet to be determined if he attended the ABC News forum. Harris' team has ruled out participating in a debate on Fox News.

Trump and Harris' running mates, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, are scheduled to host their own debate on Oct. 1 with CBS News.

