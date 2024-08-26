Iraqi PM approves first set of strategic water projects with Turkey









Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday called for optimal management of bilateral water projects with Turkey, announcing the launch of the first package of such projects. The move comes after a high-level meeting in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on the initial phase of water projects under the framework agreement signed between the two countries in April. The 13-project project is part of a broader investment plan for Iraq. “The launch of these projects will introduce a new approach to water management,” al-Sudani said. He stressed the need to prioritize treatment plants, sanitation projects, water resources initiatives and strategic dams. The prime minister ordered the immediate launch of the first package, indicating that the funds have already been allocated. He also called for the formation of a specialized technical team from the Ministry of Water Resources to handle technical issues and coordinate with the Turkish side. According to the statement, six projects will be carried out by the Ministry of Water Resources, five by the Ministry of Construction and two by the Ministry of Agriculture. “These projects range from the rehabilitation of irrigation networks and closed irrigation systems to the drainage of primary and secondary canals and the construction of water storage dams,” it read. On April 22, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baghdad to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, his first visit to the country in 13 years. The trip resulted in several important bilateral agreements on energy, water, security, trade, and transportation, demonstrating a mutual desire to improve relations. Since Turkey began building large hydroelectric dams on the Tigris and Euphrates in the 1970s, Iraq and Syria have expressed serious concerns about Ankara using water as a weapon against them (Iraq is downstream of both rivers, and Syria is downstream of the Euphrates). In 1983, the three countries formed a joint technical committee to discuss river management, but they have never reached a trilateral agreement despite bilateral agreements. In 1987, for example, Ankara signed a treaty with Damascus to release 500 cubic meters of water per second from the Euphrates; three years later, Damascus signed an agreement with Baghdad promising 58 percent of that water to Iraq. An Iraq-Turkey agreement remains the missing link. Ankara has also at times reduced or cut the flow of both rivers to feed its large dams, such as Keban, Karakaya, and Atatürk on the Euphrates and Ilisu on the Tigris. It has also done so for geopolitical reasons, as when it blocked the Euphrates in 1990 after Iraq invaded Kuwait (at the time, Turkey had no major dams with which to block the Tigris). Such measures have left Baghdad and Damascus vulnerable in terms of their water security, prompting them to retaliate against Ankara in other ways, from strengthening ties with the Soviet Union during the Cold War to harboring the PKK. During last month’s summit, Turkey and Iraq signed a framework cooperation agreement and several memoranda of understanding aimed at fairly and equitably allocating transboundary waters and setting a target for efficient and reasonable water use. Ankara also pledged to provide technical assistance in water management, including modern irrigation systems and techniques. The real test will be whether Turkish companies can implement agribusiness projects on Iraqi soil amid chronic local governance deficits and potential threats of violence from the PKK and Iran-backed militias.

