Index – Belgium – An international geopolitical conference will be held in Budapest in September

Who owns the plan? The answer to this question is sought by the Danube Institute and the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, at the two-day geopolitical conference scheduled for September 1718, during which internationally renowned politicians, academics and diplomats will discuss the most important issues of our country. time:

  • Who owns the j vilgrend in preparation?
  • Will the left or the right dominate the future?
  • Will governments or corporate interests dominate, and which is better?
  • Who places the game boards in a more positive world?
  • What energy strategy best prepares businesses for tough times?
  • Amidst ever-increasing global conflicts, what peace and what truth will triumph?
  • How is NATO's role in global power relations evolving?

The two-day conference will feature international experts such as Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, a young Indian politician and one of the presenters at the National Conservatism conference in Washington, Ryszard Legutko, a former representative of the European Parliament, James Carafano, advisor to the president of The Heritage Foundation, and Dr. Michael Doran, director of the Center for Middle East Peace and Security at the Hudson Institute.

Two senior visiting scholars from the Danube Institute, Tony Abbott, our former Austrian Prime Minister, and politician and diplomat Lord David Frost, whose name was known to our former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as European ambassador and leader of the Brexit negotiations, will also join the meetings.

The Danube Institute was established by the Lajos Batthyny Foundation in Budapest in 2013 with the aim of representing and shaping conservative and national values ​​and thinking in our ever-changing world.

In agreement with the core members of the think tank, we consider it not only our task, but also our task, to ensure equal segmentation at the national and international level, in terms of representation of people from the past, for centre-right thinkers, scientists, politicians and people interested in this relationship, the Danube Institute says in the press release.