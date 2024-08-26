Campaigns argue over microphone cut-off





The campaigns of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are arguing over whether to mute one microphone when the other speaks during the debate between the two men next month.

Harris' campaign said in a statement to the BBC's US partner CBS News that it wanted both candidates' microphones to be active throughout the broadcast.

Trump's campaign wants the ABC debate, scheduled for September 10, to follow the same rules as those agreed to when Joe Biden was the Democratic candidate. That would mean cutting off microphones.

The apparent impasse comes as the former president has questioned the network's impartiality and indicated he might even avoid the debate.

The impasse in negotiations between the two campaigns was first reported by Politico.

Before President Joe Biden withdrew from the Democratic nomination, his campaign and Trump's agreed to participate in two debates — one on CNN in June and one on ABC News in September.

The Biden campaign negotiated the rules of the debate and agreed that the microphone would be muted when a candidate was not speaking.

The Trump campaign agreed to the rule, which was implemented during the CNN debate in June.

But now, just 15 days before the ABC News debate airs in Philadelphia, the Harris campaign wants the microphones to be “hot” – meaning they will never be turned off for the duration of the debate.

This would allow both candidates to interrupt and talk over each other during the debate.

“The vice president is prepared to handle Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button,” Brian Fallon, a senior communications adviser to the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

Trump, meanwhile, told reporters on Monday that he would have preferred microphones to be on during the debate, but said it “worked fine” when they were muted on stage with Mr Biden.

“We've agreed to the same rules and the same specifications and I think that's probably the way it should be, but they're trying to change that,” he said. “The truth is they're trying to get out of it because she doesn't want to debate. She's not a good debater.”

The Trump campaign, in a statement to Politico, reiterated the former president's accusation that Harris was looking for a way to withdraw from the debate.

“Let’s stop the games. We agreed to the ABC debate on the same terms as the CNN debate,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Politico. “The Harris camp, having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes and opening statements. We said there would be no changes to the agreed-upon rules.”

A Harris campaign official, asked about the Trump campaign's claims, said they were “100 percent false,” according to CBS News.

On Trump's Truth Social platform Sunday, he questioned whether ABC News reporters moderating the debate would give questions to the Harris campaign in advance.

“Why should I participate in the debate against Kamala Harris on this channel?” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time the former president has suggested he might pull out of a debate. Earlier this month, Trump said he would only debate Harris if the debate was hosted by Fox News. He changed his mind days later.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Nov. 5 election, Harris' campaign said it has raised $540 million since Biden left office, the Associated Press reports. Harris has posted record fundraising numbers since Biden withdrew from the race.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, raised $138.7 million in July and has $327 million in cash on hand.

