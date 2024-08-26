Peace, development and man of the moment – Narendra Modi | MorungExpress

Mr Chuba Ao

The world is talking about Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine. This happened six weeks after his visit to Russia and meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky played a good role of host and as usual Shri Modi ji – a Prime Minister with a massive mandate for three consecutive terms in a country of 140 crore Indians – played a worthy guest. The meeting went well and the international media also covered it with great enthusiasm.

Let us remain optimistic on this point.

India's now famous Moditva-inspired diplomacy, as a policy since 2014 and especially after the outbreak of the war, has served the country's overall interests well.

The hope for a new era of peace in the context of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict is also accompanied by some important developments in the country itself. The “Calcutta horror” is a sad reminder that mere political ambitions and favorable media coverage do not guarantee good governance.

This is because the Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now showing that things have spiralled out of control under her rule. Hooliganism, nepotism, thuggery and corruption are now the order of the day in West Bengal. Our party, the BJP, has raised the issue effectively. There have been national and even international protests against Mamata Banerjee's misrule. She should have resigned by now, but when there is no morality, such a thing cannot be accepted.

Look at the selective statements of Congress leaders on the Calcutta tragedy. There have been only a few cautious and selective statements from prominent personalities like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (also a woman) and Rahul Gandhi.

Closer home, in the northeast of the country, since the Modi government returned to power in June this year, there has been renewed talk of the need for a quick-fix pact vis-à-vis the Naga peace talks.

Our government and key central stakeholders are well aware of the issues at stake.

But before hoping for a decisive and determined decision from the Prime Minister, would it not be wise to talk about the role played by our own people and leaders in the context of the solution? Of course, the sky will not fall on our heads and no catastrophe will occur to offer us a paradise. But we must be ready for new changes. Ordinary citizens, politicians and social workers at all levels must also make sacrifices and work for the solution.

This is my quarrel with the Congress party. The grand old party of India has failed to solve the Naga problem and has also failed to bring the Nagas and other tribes into the mainstream.

We want peace, development and solutions, but whenever I come back from Delhi or any other place, I am often asked, “How was your trip to India?” Some ordinary people say it innocently and without any bad intention. This is also the case in other northeastern states.

This means that we look to New Delhi only for money and benefits, and back in our villages we continue to think and dream: miracles will happen and a perfect paradise will be offered to us. We begin to hope that life will return to normal without the love, support and assistance of New Delhi or India.

The talks and discussions at various levels among the Nagas were completed in October 2019. But suddenly, out of nowhere, two demands regarding the flag and the constitution emerged. How many people and leaders have actually worked hard to convince the stakeholders that such demands can never be fulfilled?

This is a collective failure of all concerned in the state of Nagaland.

Look at history. The 'Naga country' – as we may describe it – was probably conquered by the British between 1879 and 1880. Till 1947-48, peace and tranquility prevailed in the Naga hills. The Nagas were allowed to run their affairs in the villages according to our customs. There was only a Deputy Commissioner in Kohima and a Non-Commissioned Officer in Mokokchung. The Nagas also remained 'good citizens' of the British, paying nominal land taxes.

When someone says that India conquered the Naga areas, the reality is that the British conquered the Naga areas and the Indian government inherited only the land, the people and the problems in 1947.

People criticize the 16-point agreement that gave birth to the state. The fact is that it was the best compromise reached by our former leaders and the founding fathers of the state. But no lessons have been learned.

Unreasonable things are accepted as biblical truths and even the propaganda of communist ideologies is accepted. It is sad.

Good opportunities for peace and development came in 1997. The central governments under the two BJP regimes led by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Shri Narendra Modi worked with sincerity and in detail.

The two agreements signed in 2015 (framework agreement) and 2017 (agreed position) were major steps. But the golden opportunities they presented have almost been wasted.

It is therefore time to abandon unreasonable demands and settle for pragmatic pacts and agreements. The selfishness of an individual should not be imposed on the entire state and the people. Narendra Modi is a decisive leader who loves to work sincerely for the people of the Northeast; but in Nagaland, the people, leaders and social workers must now be ready to create a situation that is truly conducive to signing a final solution agreement.

Otherwise, tomorrow there may not be enough room or opportunity to make corrections.

(Mr Chuba Ao is National Vice President of the BJP. Views are personal)