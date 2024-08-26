The political values ​​of Harris and Trump supporters





Big differences on cultural issues, role of government and foreign policy (All photos via Getty Images)

This spring, the Pew Research Center conducted a major study of American political values. The survey examined public views on topics including immigration, race and ethnicity, government, family, sexual identity, religious values ​​and foreign policy. Reports released earlier this year examined these attitudes among supporters of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, then likely major-party presidential nominees.

Because Pew Research Center surveys the same adults over time using the American Trends online panel, we are able to link voter preferences across multiple surveys for this analysis. For example, we can analyze the results of the spring survey based on voting preferences collected in a more recent survey conducted in August, when we asked voters their preference for the presidential race between Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This analysis uses responses from 4,527 registered voters who participated in both surveys. The values ​​survey was conducted from April 8 to 14, 2024. The voting preferences survey (support if the presidential election were held today) was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2024.

All respondents to these surveys are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through a national random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to complete surveys on a regular basis. This type of recruitment gives nearly every American adult a chance to be selected. The surveys were conducted online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The results are weighted to be representative of the American adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, and other factors. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

For full results, refer to the original reports (links included in the text of this report). Here is the survey methodology used for this analysis.

The 2024 presidential campaign has changed dramatically since Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee.

What hasn't changed are the vast differences in political values ​​between voters who support Harris and those who support Republican candidate Donald Trump.

In the wake of Harris' extraordinary rise to the top of the Democratic ticket, this release and the accompanying detailed tables serve to update the Pew Research Center data on political values ​​that we published earlier this year, when Biden was still in the race.

Cultural Values ​​and the 2024 Elections

The sharpest differences between Harris and Trump supporters are over issues that have divided Americans for decades, such as the role of guns in society, race and the legacy of slavery.

Additionally, voters who support Harris and Trump have very different views on immigration, gender identity and whether society should prioritize marriage and procreation.

Here is the original report on cultural issues, published on June 6, 2024.

And here is updated data on Harris and Trump supporters' views on: Race and racial diversity | Immigration and language | American history | Gender, family, reproductive issues | Gender identity and sexual orientation | Religion | Crime and policing | Guns

Views on the government and the 2024 elections

For decades, Republicans have overwhelmingly expressed a preference for smaller government, while most Democrats favor a bigger government that provides more services.

That remains the case today, with Trump supporters three times more likely than Harris supporters to favor smaller government.

Other attitudes toward government, including its role in providing health coverage, show similar trends.

However, a large majority of supporters of both candidates oppose any cuts to Social Security benefits.

This is the original report on the government's views, published on June 24, 2024.

And here's updated data on Harris and Trump supporters' views on: The scope and role of government

Foreign Policy Values ​​and the 2024 Elections

Harris and Trump supporters also have fundamental differences over America's place in the world.

Harris supporters are more likely than Trump supporters to say that the United States should consider the interests of its allies, and that it is at least very important for the United States to play an active role in world affairs.

Trump supporters are more likely to support policies aimed at maintaining America's role as the world's sole military superpower.

This is the original foreign policy report, published on August 2, 2024.

And here's updated data on Harris and Trump supporters' views on: foreign policy, U.S. military power

Related topic: Ukraine war: Wide partisan differences over US responsibility and support

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2024/08/26/the-political-values-of-harris-and-trump-supporters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos