Presidential Palace denies discord between Jokowi and Prabowo





JakartaReports of discord between President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subianto have recently surfaced, but the presidential palace has dismissed the allegations as attempts to sow division and disrupt government continuity. “Where is the gap? This is the question Mr. Prabowo himself is asking. The president-elect firmly denies the various speculations, rumors and even political maneuvers aimed at creating a gap between him and President Joko Widodo,” presidential special adviser Juri Ardiantoro said in a written statement on Monday. He stressed that any attempt to create division under the pretext of a tense relationship between President Joko Widodo and the president-elect is an attempt to undermine the government's continuity agenda. Juri also explained that the main goal of President Joko Widodo's administration is to lay a solid foundation for a smooth government transition. Jokowi has provided the president-elect with sufficient space and opportunities to develop strategic programs to implement his vision and mission for the government's sustainability. “Divisional politics is an outdated tactic that the public no longer tolerates. So, stop creating narratives and speculation that could fracture us as a nation,” Juri added. Speaking at the National Mandate Party (PAN) national congress in Jakarta on Saturday, Prabowo Subianto expressed his willingness to unite all political forces and work with his new government to improve national prosperity. However, he acknowledged that some factions were intent on prolonging post-election tensions. Although it did not name specific parties, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) remains the only major political group that has not yet aligned itself with Prabowo's new government. Tensions between the PDI-P and Prabowo's coalition became particularly evident in the run-up to the Jakarta gubernatorial elections, where the PDI-P chose to nominate a different candidate than the pro-Prabowo bloc. The PDI-P is expected to nominate Anies Baswedan, whom Prabowo supported in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election. Anies won that election by defeating Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who had the PDI-P’s support. Both Anies and Prabowo ran as presidential candidates in the 2024 election, where Prabowo won by a significant margin. However, Anies remains popular in the Jakarta election, with his electability surpassing that of Prabowo’s candidate Ridwan Kamil, according to recent polls by the Saiful Mujani Research Center. Keywords :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/presidential-palace-denies-discord-between-jokowi-and-prabowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos