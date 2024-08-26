Sole meat | La Presse

Well, I can already see you trying to figure out what the title means. Let's make it short by explaining that it's like a preamble to mad cow disease, which wrecks the nervous system of these elegant beasts.

Meat becomes sole when your central brain is also attacked, but by too much alcohol, when you are drunk, round as a shovel tail.

You are never too old to improve your vocabulary, and I imported the expression from Bordeaux, where I stayed last June, and where the meat sometimes bordered on saturation.

I can hear you thinking: what a detestable bourgeois this columnist is! No need to be envious, dear killjoys, everyone makes their own choices, free country.

For example, do I have a cottage with an asphalt driveway? No. A wad of cash in the red seats to watch the Montreal Canadiens? No. Special 19-inch Gloss Black molded rims under my vehicle? Nope!

No, I prefer to invest in a trip to the land of fermented grapes, and fill my ballast greedily. And as Winston Churchill is said to have said: When it comes to wine, I am an easy drinker, I am satisfied only with the best.

Hello fatuit!

And speaking of drunkenness, I was there for the first round of the French legislative elections. Let me tell you that in terms of drunkenness, there are much worse things than the effects of wine, there are these meats soles of political power, these ethyls who do not want to sober up.

Like Emmanuel Macron, the French president. This idea of ​​dissolving the French National Assembly, only to end up with a stupid election result that turns the country upside down, is whimsical and absurd. Note that it was already naturally a bit messy.

So many people in France knew that this dissolution made no sense. As many people in the United States knew that Biden was unfit to govern and could screw the country to the wishes of a convicted criminal. As too many people in Canada know that Justin is worn out, that he must vacate the place.

Why does common sense have the right answers?

Because some politicians are huge egos, each locked in their own political jar where everything reverberates, a hermetic jug where the spirit of the times cannot infiltrate.

And then we wonder about the ambient cynicism, about the fact that more and more people no longer believe in it and are making themselves available to vote for the extremes.

I apologize, ladies and gentlemen, but these politicians themselves are pushing the citizen towards excessive choices!

Not only must they, they are disillusioned. One may disagree, but it is beginning to be difficult to blame someone who looks elsewhere than in these stony representatives of the system.

And not everyone has a PhD in political science to analyze the ultimate dangers of excessive political right and left.

PHOTO JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN, CANADIAN PRESS ARCHIVES Supporters of the National Rally (RN), last May

No, the average citizen has to work hard, earn a living, keep the brood alive. He is not stupid, this citizen, but he generally votes out of spite. Sad, but he is not really given a choice. And in a democracy, in numbers, he wins.

In 2016, when Trump beat Hillary Clinton, I was blown away. But looking back, the Clintons were the perfect representation of the system, the American political aristocracy, and people were fed up with that caste.

The political towers of Babel are multiplying: the American Congress, the French National Assembly, the Knesset in Israel.

Not all idiots in France voted very left, for the New Popular Front, or very right, for the National Rally, some very brilliant ones probably did.

As a result, the immodest and arrogant President Macron, like Justin, will soon no longer be listened to, as he failed to trigger this election.

Anecdote, it seems that the Russians have invented a new verb to describe someone who speaks for the sake of it: macroner! Oops! It comes to me from a book with strange theories, like its author, who is becoming more and more so: The defeat of the West, by Emmanuel Todd1.

And there is this other madhouse, closer to our culture, happy Canadians: the British House of Commons.

The newly elected Prime Minister, Labour's Keir Starmer, is the sixth to hold the post in less than 10 years! And that includes the buffoonish histrion Boris Johnson, who advocated his country's exit from the European Union for personal political expediency.

He succeeded with the help of another clown, Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party and friend of one of the geniuses of the century, Steve Bannon, former adviser to Trump currently in prison.

How much could the agitation of these feverish navel-gazers cost this country?

If you feel like it, read the former minister's book Tory Rory Stewart, How not to be a politician2 (which the journalist Chantal Hébert has already spoken about), to get a better idea of ​​the British political mess.

Well, I realize I'm starting you off a little heavy, the new season of chronicles. Sorry, but I've been holding all this bad guy in a ball in a corner for weeks

1. Emmanuel Todd, The defeat of the WestParis, Gallimard, 2024, 371 pages

2. Rory Stewart, How not to be a politician. MemoirsLondon, Penguin Press, 2023, 464 pages

Between us Speaking of Boris Johnson, I remember an evening in London (he was the mayor at the time) with the elite of the Olympic movement and international sport. A very good show, very good stand-up comedian. He was the tasty ham that the British loved when they elected him Prime Minister in 2019. He fell from a great height!





