Future of Trump-Harris debate uncertain as campaigns argue over details | US Election 2024 News





Both US presidential campaigns are having problems with the planned September 10 showdown.

The status of a planned debate between US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is uncertain as the two campaigns argue over details.

On Monday, Harris' campaign said the dispute was over whether microphones would be muted while the other candidate speaks, a feature intended to reduce interruptions and used during a previous debate between former President Trump and then-candidate and current President Joe Biden.

Harris' campaign now wants the feature eliminated. Trump has also accused ABC News, the network that will host the September 10 debate, of bias against him.

“I wonder why I would participate in the debate against Kamala Harris on this network?” Trump said in a social media post Sunday.

The microphone mute function was a condition previously set by the Biden campaign, which believed it would limit Trump's usual onstage outbursts and allow for a smoother event.

Biden suspended his bid for a second term last month after a disastrous debate performance against Trump in June that highlighted concerns about his age and cognitive status. The Democratic Party rallied around Harris as its new candidate for the Nov. 5 election shortly afterward.

Harris' campaign is now fighting to overturn the microphone rule, arguing that it has helped Trump by making him appear more disciplined than he actually is and denying viewers the chance to make an honest assessment of his temperament.

Trump advisers prefer to mute the microphone because they don't believe their candidate can act like a president on his own for 90 minutes, Harris campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement Monday.

Fallon added that the Democratic nominee was prepared to deal with Trump's lies and constant interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the “mute” button.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller responded that the two candidates had agreed to the September 10 debate under the same rules as the Biden-Trump debate in June.

Kamala refuses to give interviews because she has no confidence in her own intelligence, and now wants to change the rules of the debate on ABC Fake News! Trump said Monday on his social media site Truth Social.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/26/future-of-trump-harris-debate-uncertain-as-campaigns-quibble-over-details

