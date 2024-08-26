Modi briefs Biden on Ukraine visit, discusses common concerns over Bangladesh





India and the United States share concerns over the evolving situation in Bangladesh, particularly regarding the safety of minorities, the government said after US President Joseph Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone on Monday (August 26, 2024). The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and Mr. Modi briefed Mr. Biden on his visit to Kiev last week. In addition, they discussed the US-India-Japan-Australia Quad, hours after Mr. Modi spoke about the Quad on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, indicating New Delhi’s willingness to set a date for the Quad summit it is supposed to host this year, and tried to schedule next month around the UN Future Summit on September 22-23. The two leaders expressed shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They stressed on restoring law and order and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release, referring to Mr. Modi's phone call from Mr. Biden, and said they discussed progress in bilateral relations and the India-US strategic partnership. This is the first such conversation between the two leaders since protests in Bangladesh forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as prime minister and come to Delhi for an indefinite stay. In previous statements, Hasina had accused the United States of provoking protests against her. In the violence that followed his departure, many members of the minority Hindu community were among the supporters of the ruling Awami League party who were targeted by mobs, and India has repeatedly expressed concern about attacks on the Hindu community by the newly installed interim regime led by Muhammad Yunus. During the discussion on the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister [Modi] The Indian External Affairs Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability, the Ministry of External Affairs added. During his visit to kyiv on September 23, Mr Modi had discussed India's pro-peace stance in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a visit that followed a few weeks of his visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr Zelensky later told Indian media that while he was grateful for Mr Modi's historic visit, he believed the war would end if India changed its attitude towards Russia, saying he wanted New Delhi to end its oil imports from Russia and change its voting pattern at the United Nations from abstentions to support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, after speaking to Mr Albanese on Monday (August 26, 2024), Mr Modi said in a social media post that they had taken stock of the progress of bilateral relations and cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad. It is India's turn to host the Quad summit in 2024, but several issues, including the electoral calendar in India and the US, as well as the upcoming election of the leader of Japan's ruling LDP, have made its task difficult. As a compromise, sources say India has suggested hosting the summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and the Future Summit in September. According to the sources, Mr Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, two leaders who are not seeking re-election at the moment, will attend the UN summits in New York with Mr Modi. Mr Albanese's attendance has not been confirmed yet.

