Donald Trump hints he won't participate in ABC News debate against Kamala Harris, 'they have a lot of questions to answer'





Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not participate in the Sept. 10 ABC News debate against Kamala Harris, after agreeing to do so earlier this month. On Sunday night, Trump took to his social media platform to criticize ABC News, questioning why he should participate.

Donald Trump has questioned his attendance at ABC News' debate against Kamala Harris, calling the network biased. (AFP)

Trump specifically targeted ABC News, calling the network's interview with Sen. Tom Cotton biased. Trump sarcasticly called the network's members “Trump haters,” which led him to reconsider his participation in the debate.

I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both Tom Cotton's ridiculous and biased interview (which was fantastic!) with journalist Jonathan Carls (you know?), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I'm wondering, why would I debate Kamala Harris on this channel? Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added that would panelist Donna Brazil ask the Marxist candidate questions like she did Hillary Clinton? Would Kamala's best friend, who runs ABC, do the same.

Where is Liddle George Slopadopolus hanging out right now? Will he be involved? They have a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!

Internet Divided Over Trump's Decision to Skip ABC News Debate

This is not the first time Trump has questioned ABC News' credibility to host an impartial debate. Earlier this month, he had proposed a debate on Fox News, which Kamala did not accept. However, after a few days, Trump reversed his decision and confirmed his participation in the September 10 event.

Trump's decision to drop out of the debate sparked discussion on social media. Trump's critics accused him of being afraid to face Harris, dubbing him Chicken Sh*t Trump. Another user claimed that Trump knew he was going to lose and was trying to avoid the debate by blaming the network.

On the other hand, Trump supporters argue that Harris strategically chose ABC News, knowing it would be difficult for Trump to participate given his ongoing legal battles with the network.

