Trump, Harris return to campaign trail as race to high-stakes debate begins





Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are back on the campaign trail this week as the presidential candidates head toward a Sept. 10 debate, but the GOP standard-bearer is casting doubt on whether it will happen.

Harris will seek to maintain momentum from her Democratic National Convention with a bus tour of southern Georgia that will culminate in a rally Thursday night in Savannah as her campaign seeks to expand the electoral map. Trump has planned events in the so-called blue wall states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania as he works to try to cut off Harris' most obvious path to the presidency.

Some Democrats hailed Harris’ acceptance speech at the Democratic National Committee on Thursday night as a harbinger of pragmatic progressiveness that could appeal to swing voters in the eight key states that are expected to decide the presidential race. Republicans, however, criticized the speech as divisive, vague on policy prescriptions and largely silent on issues like inflation and immigration.

The candidates and their campaigns will enter a new phase of their unexpected campaign showdown this week as they try to take down their opponents ahead of their Philadelphia debate if it still takes place in 15 days.

I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both Tom Cotton's ridiculous and biased interview (which was fantastic!) with reporter Jonathan Carls (K?), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I wonder, why would I debate Kamala Harris on this channel? Trump wrote in a social media post Sunday night, appearing to question the spelling of the ABC correspondent's last name, which is spelled Karl.

They have a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS and even CNN? Stay tuned!!! Trump added, prompting a response from a senior Harris campaign official Monday morning.

Trump should honor his commitment to debate Vice President Harris on ABC on Sept. 10 and he should reject his advisers’ attempts to muzzle him via a muted microphone, Brian Fallon, Harris’ senior campaign communications adviser, wrote on X. The vice president is ready to debate Trump live and uncensored.

During a stop Monday at a Vietnamese restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia, the former president suggested continuing the debate, but on a different channel.

The candidates will be in the hot seat again after a new national poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University released Sunday put Harris ahead by 7 percentage points among registered voters. But a Republican strategist, who spoke on condition of anonymity to be candid, recently pointed out in an interview that Donald Trump is outperforming the polls as he always has, and I think that’s true again.

A Trump ally, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, expressed the same view during an appearance on Fox News Channel's Sunday Morning Futures.

It's a close race, but I think Donald Trump is well positioned to win, Donalds said. Donald Trump has never polled as well as she has in 2016 or 2020. She's way behind Hillary Clinton and way behind Joe Biden at two similar points in both of those presidential elections.

Kamala Harris has not addressed any substantive issues so far. So when she starts to address the substantive issues, the policy issues, like her economic policy, people start to understand that this is not going to bode well for her.

“A month of hell”

But Democrats disagree sharply, citing the energy of last week at their convention at Chicago's United Center and on the ground in crucial swing states.

“I think the vice president has a very good chance now of winning the election. She's certainly going to win the popular vote by millions of votes, and I think she has a good chance of winning a lot of key states,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, told ABC News on Sunday. “And I intend to do everything I can to make sure she wins.”

Sanders and other Democrats are betting that Harris' more positive message will entice some Democratic voters who had lost faith in Biden to vote this fall. In addition, they hope Harris can attract independents who, in Sanders' words Sunday, are growing tired of Trump.

Sanders, who remains popular with voters in the party's far-left faction, responded to Republican complaints that Harris has been too vague in presenting her platform.

In all fairness, the vice president has been running for a month. And it's been a hell of a month, Sanders said. You have to have the convention, pick a vice president. [candidate]are embarking on the election campaign. So they are still developing their policies.

Harris and her team have also said they have not yet decided when or with which media outlet she will give her first major interview as the Democratic nominee. Trump and his Republican spokespeople say she is playing it safe and refusing to answer tough questions about her political views.

She is expected to interact primarily with voters this week on her bus tour of Georgia, although it is possible she will answer a few questions from her traveling press poll, though those interactions will typically be brief and cursory.

Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting and answer questions from voters Thursday night in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

But two former Clinton administration officials say Harris has the wind in her sails.

Harris’s acceptance speech positioned her as a center-left Democrat in the mold of Joe Biden rather than Bernie Sanders, Elaine Kamarck and William Galston wrote for the Brookings Institution. And as if to show that Republicans don’t have a monopoly on patriotism and American exceptionalism, she told her audience that together, they had the opportunity to write the next chapter of the most extraordinary story ever told.

Harris' speech, which the convention greeted with unfeigned enthusiasm, the two men added, did nothing to interrupt the momentum of one of the most explosive campaign launches in American history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rollcall.com/2024/08/26/trump-harris-return-to-campaign-trail-as-sprint-to-high-stakes-debate-begins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos