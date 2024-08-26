PM to speak at lockdown party site to declare end to 'performance politics' | Politics News

Keir Starmer will speak at the same venue where Dominic Cummings gave his press conference in May 2020 (Photo: Getty)

Keir Starmer will stand at the site of an infamous The lockdown party's number 10 will deliver a speech setting out his plans for a two-term Labour government.

The Prime Minister has invited 50 people he met during the election campaign to Downing Street's Rose Garden before Parliament resumes its recess on Monday.

On 15th May 2020, the garden was used by Boris Johnson and his team for a wine and cheese meeting while the rest of the country was still in lockdown.

Shortly afterwards, the same space was used by Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, for a press conference in which he claimed to have visited Barnard Castle, County Durham, to have his eyesight tested.

In his speech on Tuesday morning, Starmer is expected to tell attendees: “A garden and a building that were once used for end-of-lockdown parties are now at your service again.”

Those invited to the event include apprentices, firefighters, small business owners and government officials.

The Prime Minister will say: “Next week, Parliament will resume. Political business will resume, but it will not be business as usual.”

Because we can't continue like this. No more performance politics, no more hiding flaws, no more division and distraction.

Things are done differently now.

Starmer will remind people of the Partygate scandal in his speech (Photo: Getty)

But Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller argued that the framing of the speech showed the prime minister was not immune to theatre.

He said Metro.fr:This is nothing more than a performative speech designed to distract the public from the promises Starmer made that he never intended to keep.

In less than 100 days, Labour has abandoned its public service ambitions and descended into corruption, handed out huge payouts to its union paymasters with no strings attached and laid the foundations for hurting pensioners and taxing working people.

Although much of the speech will focus on setting expectations for Labour's early years in power, including a warning that things The situation will get worse before it gets better. Starmer is also expected to address one of the biggest challenges he has faced since the election: last month's riots.

The Prime Minister is expected to use his speech to praise those who have cleaned up their communities after the recent riots (Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

He will say: The riots have not only betrayed the disease, they have revealed the cure, which is not to be found in the cynical conflict of populism, but in the coming together of a country the next morning and clarifying its community.

Because that's who we are, that's what we represent.

People who cared about each other. Communities that stood up to hate and division. Emergency services that did their duty even when they were in danger. And a government that put the people of this country first.

Starmer will add: This government will not always be perfect, but I promise you this: you will be at the heart of our government and at the forefront of our minds, at the centre of everything we do.

The speech comes at the end of a short parliamentary recess, which leaves little time for the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues to relax amid a series of crises both at home and abroad.

A flurry of activity is expected to begin as soon as MPs return on Monday, with two key dates for Labour to focus on: the 100-day mark since the election on October 13 and Labour's first budget in 14 years on October 30.

