DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to return to Michigan to address the National Guard Association of the United States at its conference in Detroit for the first time since 2016.

Hosted by Huntington Place, more than 4,000 Guard officers, their spouses and other guests are registered to attend, officials said.

News Channel 3 plans to broadcast his speech live in this article and online starting at 2 p.m.

Ahead of his Monday visit, Trump held a news conference at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 20, prioritizing crime in America.

He announced plans to reduce crime and provide better security in the United States, particularly along the southern border.

“Crime in the United States is out of control. I’m going to make that, along with the economy, inflation, strong borders and energy dominance, my top priority,” Trump said. “I include crime in the United States. You know, normally that’s done at the local level. And we’re going to provide a lot of help to local people, as I did at the beginning, but not that much.”

Trump also lashed out at his opponent Kamala Harris, saying it was her fault that so many drug traffickers were able to commit crimes and get away with it in the United States.

“Kamala Harris will sow crime, chaos, destruction and death. If she is allowed to be president of the United States, we will see levels of crime never seen before,” Trump said.

Across the aisle, Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) recently accepted their nominations for president and vice president at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Speaking to thousands of attendees, Harris vowed to be a president for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, according to The National Desk.

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations,” Harris said. “A president who leads and listens, who is realistic, pragmatic and common sense, and who always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that is my life’s work.”

Harris also addressed the future of the nation if Trump takes office.

Just imagine Donald Trump without guardrails and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States, not to improve your lives, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only customer he ever had: himself, Harris said.

After his visit Monday, Trump is expected to leave and return to the Great Lakes state on Thursday.

He will visit Alro Steel in Potterville to deliver a speech on the economy, inflation and manufacturing, according to campaign organizers.

These remarks will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwmt.com/news/local/donald-trump-national-guard-association-conference-detroit-huntington-place-speech-remarks-livestream-presidential-candidate-campaign-election-2024-wayne-county-east-michigan

