Trump confidential documents case: Jack Smith asks appeals court to overturn judge's dismissal





Special counsel Jack Smith filed his argument Monday urging the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a federal judge's surprise dismissal of former President Donald Trump's classified documents case.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed charges against Trump that he illegally retained classified documents taken during his White House tenure and then sought to obstruct the government’s efforts to retrieve them. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cannon's ruling focused on arguments that Smith's prosecution of Trump was illegitimate because, according to his ruling, Smith had been illegally appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to his post as special counsel because he had never been confirmed to his position by the U.S. Senate.

Special prosecutors have typically served as U.S. attorneys, nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Smith previously served as acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee and was working for the International Criminal Court in The Hague prosecuting war crimes when he was selected by Garland in November 2022 to lead both the classified documents investigation and the federal election interference probe.

Legal experts criticized Cannon's decision as running counter to decades of established precedent by other judges and appeals courts that have rejected similar challenges to special prosecutors or other independently appointed prosecutors since the Watergate scandal.

Cannon had already been criticized in some quarters for her handling of the case as well as a number of unusual decisions seen as benefiting Trump's strategy to delay any trial beyond the 2024 election.

In their filing Monday, Smith said Cannon's decision “conflicts with an otherwise unbroken line of decisions, including by the Supreme Court, that the attorney general has such authority, and it is at odds with widespread and longstanding appointment practices within the Justice Department and across the government.”

Smith's filing, which calls Cannon's decision “forced” and “absurd,” cites a quote from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in which Kavanaugh, recounting his time under independent counsel Kenneth Starr, writes about the “deeply rooted tradition of appointing an outside prosecutor to lead particular federal investigations.”

Cannon had already been overruled twice by the 11th Circuit before Trump's indictment after he granted his lawyer's request to appoint a special master to review evidence the FBI seized during its August 2022 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and then ordered the FBI to temporarily suspend its investigation.

Copyright 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.

