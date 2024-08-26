Sánchez will travel to China in September and meet with President Xi Jinping





Madrid, Aug 26 (EFE).- The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, will travel to China in September to meet with the president of the Asian country, Xi Jinping, and try to promote bilateral economic and commercial relations in a special way. Pending official confirmation of the trip, diplomatic sources informed EFE that Sánchez will travel to Beijing and Shanghai from September 8 to 10. The prime minister will thus return to China a year and a half after his last trip to the country, when he met the Chinese leader at the Great Hall of the People, a meeting during which one of the main topics was the war in Ukraine. Sánchez then defended the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union to achieve peace in Ukraine and end an “illegal and unjust” war. During this visit, in which he also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, he announced the resumption of bilateral cooperation with China “with all its potential” in areas such as trade, tourism and culture, after the interruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. This is what he intends to emphasize during this new trip, in which the economic and commercial aspect will have particular weight, since his agenda includes meetings with businessmen both in Beijing and Shanghai. The visit to China is part of Sánchez's busy international agenda until the end of the year, which will take him this week on a tour of Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal with the main objective of strengthening cooperation with these countries on migration. The Spanish Atlantic islands of the Canary Islands are suffering a serious migratory crisis with the irregular arrival by sea of ​​125,000 people from the African continent in the last four and a half years, according to official data. In 2023 alone there were almost 40,000 and there are already more than 23,000 in 2024. From September 22, Sánchez will be in New York to participate in the UN Future Summit and the opening of the annual general debate at the United Nations Assembly, and in October he will attend the usual European Council of that month in Brussels. Also in October, the Spanish-Portuguese summit that Portugal is to host is scheduled to take place, and in November there will be a succession of international events: an informal meeting of EU leaders in Hungary, a climate summit in Azerbaijan, an Ibero-American summit in Ecuador and the G20 summit in Brazil. The last month of the year will also see a new meeting of the European Council in the Belgian capital. EFE BB/lml/jl/alf

