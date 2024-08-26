PTI's Azam Swati praises 'facilitator' who facilitated her meeting with Imran Khan in jail





PTI chief Azam Swati speaks at a press conference. PID/FilePTI does not expect any concessions after postponing rally in Islamabad, Swati says. He claims they only wanted implementation of law and Constitution in the country. Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan alleged that the government is “secretly working on legislation”.

Pakistan Independence Party (PTI) chief Azam Swati said on Monday that whoever facilitated his meeting with jailed party founder Imran Khan had made a “positive gesture” for the country.

“It was a positive step to protect the Pakistani system,” Swati said outside the Supreme Court, pointing to her meeting with the former prime minister at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi earlier this week before the former ruling party rescheduled its power show in Islamabad from August 22 to September 8.

He added that his party did not expect any kind of concession. [from the government] after postponing her rally in Islamabad. Swati added that the PTI only wanted the implementation of law and constitution in the country.

The party founded by Imran made all-out efforts to stage a grand show of power in the federal capital, ostensibly to revive its waning political strength, but it went in vain after the city administration denied permission citing security reasons.

The postponement decision was taken after Swati held a meeting with the PTI founder in Rawalpindi Central Jail on the day of the Islamabad rally during which the latter gave permission to the party leadership to postpone the jalsa.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also confirmed the development on Thursday.

However, in a recent audio statement, Aleema Khan, sister of the ousted prime minister who was removed from office in April 2022, criticised the move, slamming the PTI leadership for having no “real intention” of getting the party founder out of prison.

In a short audio clip, in which Aleema's voice is said to be heard, questions have been raised as to why Swati visited Imran early in the morning and on whose orders. Who gave her instructions [Swati] meet Imran at 7 am and deliver a message to him regarding the postponement of the rallies?

Welcoming the PTI's decision, federal government spokesperson for legal affairs, advocate Aqeel Malik, said the Centre had approached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for cancellation of the public gathering.

He also confirmed that the party had received conditional permission for a rally on September 8.

In another blow, the party also cancelled its show of force in Lahore scheduled for August 27 “to focus on the upcoming rally in Islamabad without giving a new date, according to the ruling party's former information secretary for Punjab, Shaukat Mahmood Basra.”

The development is seen as a further blow to the political reputation of the embattled party, which has suffered consecutive setbacks in organising its political events.

Gohar denounces “secret legislation”

Lawyer Gohar criticised the PML-N-led coalition government for working on legislation in secret instead of holding party parliamentary meetings before every session of parliament.

“This is not a way to legislate in secret across the world,” the PTI chairman said while talking to reporters in Islamabad today, adding that his party's lawmakers would examine all aspects of the government's legislation in the party's parliamentary meeting.

Gohar also said that his party would “oppose any form of extension”. His statement referred to the rumour that the incumbent government had proposed a law to grant an extension to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, despite denials by some ministers.

Speculation gained momentum after it emerged that the federal government was considering calling a joint session on August 28 to introduce key legislation, including changes to laws related to seniority-based appointments of the top jurist.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar clarified two days ago that the federal government was not considering any option of extending the tenure of judges “for now”, refuting speculations that the federal government was considering introducing a judiciary-centric legislation in Parliament.

Asked about the constitutional amendments in the pipeline on Geo News' 'Naya Pakistan' show, Tarar categorically dismissed rumours that the federal government was considering extending the tenure of the chief justice.

He further clarified that no constitutional amendment could be introduced during a joint session of Parliament.

The federal minister said the speculations were fictitious as President Asif Ali Zardari had called a regular session of Parliament. He, however, confirmed that there was a chance of a joint session next week, during which lawmakers would take up some pending bills.

Tarar, leader of the ruling PML-N party, also said that a debate was held on extending the term of judges a few months ago, but the issue was not on the government's agenda at the moment.

It is worth mentioning that ahead of the scheduled joint parliamentary session, President Zardari has also summoned the session of the National Assembly on August 26 (today) and the Senate on August 27 (tomorrow) under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

