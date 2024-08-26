Turkey Inaugurates Submarine Shipyard and Floating Dock for Servicing Newly Built Submarines





BEIRUT Underlining the importance it attaches to expanding its naval capabilities, Turkey inaugurated the Aksaz Shipyard Command, commissioned the first floating dock and announced a number of other maritime milestones. “We are aware that in order to live in peace on our lands, we must have a strong and efficient navy, both in our blue homeland and in distant regions,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said at a ceremony at the shipyard on Saturday. Located in the Marmaris district, Aksaz Shipyard is managed by the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with the main contractor ASFAT, a government-affiliated company. According to a statement from ASFAT, since this weekend, the shipyard has officially been home to the world's largest floating submarine dock with a lifting capacity of 3,000 tons, after the dock successfully passed operational tests and trials. The dock is to be used as a floating maintenance and overhaul facility for submarines currently in the Naval Forces Command's inventory and those scheduled to enter service. It will also allow for handling unplanned dockings in the event of malfunctions, accidents and emergencies for these elements. The dock has the capacity to be used for mooring pontoons from this and other docks, and can be moved as needed, according to the company's statement. Equipped with four diesel generators, maintenance and repair activities can be carried out anywhere on the water. The quay has the capacity to accommodate 28 quay personnel and 14 underwater service personnel for five days without refueling, according to the ASFAT press release. The submarines themselves also took part in the grand ceremony, as the Turkish Navy officially commissioned the TCG Piri Reis (S-330), the first submarine of the New Type Submarine Project, while a second submarine, the TCG Hizir Reis (S-331), began its sea trials and a third submarine, the TCG Murat Reis (S-332) was docked for sea trials. “TCG Piri Reis, which entered service today, is the first of our submarines equipped with six air-independent propulsion systems. To date, more than 380 factory, port and sea acceptance tests have been successfully conducted on Piri Reis,” Erdogan said. He added that the second submarine is expected to be commissioned in 2025, while the third is scheduled for 2026. Turkey is one of the few Middle Eastern countries with local military shipyards and self-builds naval platforms. Ankara is in the midst of military expansion on land, at sea and in the air. Recommended

