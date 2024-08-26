Politics
Krishna Janmashtami 1984: How young Narendra Modi united a Gujarat town to end riots
Modi addressing the crowd in Prantij.
Narendra Modi promptly travelled to Prantij and convened meetings at two important localities: Badi Bhagol and Nani Bhagol. These rallies included not only RSS workers but also representatives of various sections of the community.
It is often talked about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the path less travelled to tackle complex challenges and deftly navigates difficult situations. A closer look at his life reveals many such instances, not just in recent times but also during his younger days. One such instance dates back to a Janmashtami in the early 1980s, when he was a Pracharak in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
In 1984, the small town of Prantij in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat was on the brink of communal violence. Tensions were high and violent elements were wreaking havoc across the area, causing widespread fear among the Hindu community and forcing many families to flee.
RSS workers, worried about their safety and seeking solutions, travelled nearly a hundred kilometres to seek advice from Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. After listening to their concerns, Modi assured them that he had a plan and asked them to return to Prantij.
Modi soon travelled to Prantij and convened meetings in two important localities – Badi Bhagol and Nani Bhagol. These meetings included not only RSS workers but also representatives of various sections of the community, leaders of Hindu communities, social groups, associations, spiritual organisations and eminent personalities of the area.
Although the RSS had only a few workers and shakhas (branches) in Prantij, Modi wanted to assemble a broader coalition.
He made them understand that the path to a lasting solution does not lie through violence. His message was clear: violence only deepens divisions. The real solution lies in unity. Modi proposed that the Hindu community come together for a social event. With Janmashtami approaching, he suggested using it as an opportunity to highlight unity.
Narendra Modi's proposal was received with enthusiasm. The people of Prantij remember his powerful speech delivered near the local temple. He proposed to organise a grand Janmashtami procession, or Shobha Yatra, where different sects and communities would gather. The procession was to be a grand affair, with Raths (chariots) decorated with images of Lord Krishna, accompanied by dancers and musicians, all adding to the grandeur of the event.
The idea quickly caught on. Narendra Modi personally supervised the preparations, encouraging people to decorate vehicles, including tractors and bullock carts, as Raths. He even held a competition for the best-decorated Rath and asked every locality to participate. Streets were decorated with welcome gates and elaborate arrangements were made for food and water. Narendra Modi, a meticulous organiser, ensured that no detail was overlooked.
All sections of Hindu society participated in the Shobha Yatra, irrespective of caste or sect. Modi held several meetings across Prantij, with the aim of making it a Jan Andolan, a mass movement, a concept he continues to promote at the national level.
On the day of the Shobha Yatra, Prantij looked different. Thousands of people had gathered in the streets, so crowded that there was barely room to move. Decorated chariots filled the lanes, and the air was alive with bhajans, music and dance. The city was filled with a powerful sense of community and solidarity.
The success of the event had a profound impact on Prantij. The unity of the Hindu community became a powerful antidote to the violence that threatened the city. The violence ceased without direct confrontation, and Modi's efforts not only helped to ease immediate tensions but also to expand the RSS network in the region.
