Jeff Watts, American University

The book: George Orwell is back. But what does being an Orwellian really mean? Orwell's Ghost (Norton), historian Laura Beers 00 explains why all sides of the culture wars turn to Orwell and his philosophies. Beers dissects freethinkers’ views on political truth, class, socialism, and more to see what lessons his words offer modern audiences. It’s been 75 years since her iconic book 1984 was first published, but it’s arguably more relevant than ever.

The author: Laura Beers 00 is a historian and professor of history at American University. She received her undergraduate degree in history from Princeton and went on to earn her master's and doctorate degrees from Harvard. Her research interests in modern Britain include the ways in which politics are both influenced and shaped by cultural and social life. Beers is the executive director of the North American Conference on British Studies and the author of numerous books, including Ellen Rouge And Your Britain.

Introduction

What is Orwellian?

We live in Orwellian times, but not in the sense that many political and cultural commentators understand. In recent years, with the rise of cancel culture, fake news, and concerted disinformation campaigns, invocations of Orwell and his classic dystopian novel 1984 have reached new heights. Conservatives have accused both their governments and the mainstream media of waging an Orwellian campaign of information management. In the wake of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol, Republican Senator Josh Hawley compared the cancellation of his book deal to living in Orwell’s 1984. Right-wing critics called President Biden’s now-defunct Disinformation Governance Council within the Department of Homeland Security the new Ministry of Truth in 2002. And, in June 2023, Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor76 argued over whether a Colorado public accommodations law that would require a web designer to create a wedding website for a gay couple could be interpreted as Orwellian thought policing in their majority and dissenting opinions in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.

The left has also embraced the rhetoric of Orwellism, using the term against former US President Donald Trump, as in Adam Gopnik’s 2017 New Yorker essay, Orwell’s 1984 and Trump’s American, and against former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as when Rafael Behr denounced Johnson’s final speech in Queens as inept and Orwellian in a Guardian column. Outside the Anglosphere, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s populist approach to news management has been frequently denounced as Orwellian, particularly in reference to his apparent determination to censor evidence of deforestation in the Amazon. More recently, the term has been used against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to manage news about the war in Ukraine.

Given how much Orwell is in the air these days, it’s no surprise that 1984 has ranked among the top 100 books sold on Amazon in the US and UK for the past few years and has maintained a prominent place on the American Booksellers Association’s independent bestseller list. At the time of writing, the French translation was among the top 500 best-selling titles on Amazon.fr, the Portuguese translation ranked 181st on Amazon’s Brazilian site, and a Russian translation was named the best-selling Russian e-book of 2022, a phenomenon that will be discussed later. Seventy-five years after the book was released almost simultaneously in London and New York in June 1949, it seems as relevant as ever.

1984 is a prophetic indictment of the dangers of totalitarianism to freedom, but George Orwell is much more than his most famous novel. For those who have never read Orwell, or who have read only Animal Farm or 1984, and perhaps not since they were very young, the idea that Orwell’s work could contribute much to thinking about socialism or racial politics may seem bizarre at first. But Orwell was a broad and profound thinker who opposed inequality as fervently as he opposed censorship and tyranny.

Moreover, when he denounces tyranny and repression, he does not point the finger only at Stalin's Russia. Although the shadow of the Soviet Union looms over his two most famous novels, they are also influenced by Orwell's long-standing opposition to British imperialism and European fascism. In this sense, they are as much products of the 1920s and 1930s as of the Cold War, and are thus both critiques of Stalinism and indictments of authoritarianism in all its forms. What they are not is a condemnation of socialism. In fact, he openly declared himself a democratic socialist and supported Clement Attlee's Labour government in Britain after 1945. The question that tormented Orwell for the last twelve years of his life was whether and how a socialist society could be created that would offer its citizens economic security and social equality without descending into authoritarianism. Nowhere is this clearer than in his short 1940 work, The Lion and the Unicorn, which I discuss in Chapter Six.

To his friends and literary contemporaries, Orwell’s most defining characteristic was his sense of social justice. Since his death nearly 75 years ago, the complexity of his political thought has been flattened and replaced by a two-dimensional caricature of Orwell as an anti-totalitarian prophet. This caricature obscures much of the nuance that makes his writing worth rereading today. In four books of reportage and reflection, and a series of novels including Burmese Days, Coming Up for Air, Animal Farm, and 1984, as well as in countless essays for the British and international press, Orwell sought to make sense of the chaos around him, or at least to chronicle it with his characteristic commitment to truth and straight talk. His libertarian and communitarian values ​​are evident in his writings on issues ranging from racial and class dynamics in the British Empire to working-class housing in Wigan, England, to Republican politics in Spain. The one blind spot in Orwell’s writing is his failure to appreciate the negative impact of patriarchal structures on women in the interwar period. Orwell was a socialist, but decidedly not a feminist. In this sense, alas, he is no different from too many contemporary leftists, who continue to privilege class and race struggles over gender equality.

Notice :

[A] A lucid and engaging study. Beers achieves a satisfying synthesis, writing that Orwell sheds light on how to resist the temptations of totalitarianism in favor of a more open and democratic socialism. The New Yorker

A remarkable addition to the estate [and] an effective intellectual springboard for engaging with the times. The Hindustan Times