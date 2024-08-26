'It would be a huge disappointment' if Trump didn't debate Harris, DNC chair says





DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison responds to Donald Trump indicating he might not debate Kamala Harris on ABC News based on the network's interview with Republican Sen. Tom Cotton. Harrison also discusses Harris' fundraising totals and maintaining momentum after the convention. August 26, 2024

