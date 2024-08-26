Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurates Marga Tiga Dam – SINAR PAGI Newspaper





Journalist: Erdi Diantama SIANAR PAGI NEWSPAPERS, EAST LAMPUNG, – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo inaugurated the Marga Tiga Dam, located in Negeri Jemanten Village and Trisinar Village, East Lampung Regency, on Monday morning (26/8/24). To ensure that these activities are carried out successfully, the TNI-Polri ensures strict security. East Lampung Police Chief AKBP Benny Prasetya said that together with the TNI, we have deployed 683 personnel. We have deployed 683 joint TNI-Polri personnel to provide security for the President of the Republic of Indonesia during the inauguration activities of the Margatiga Dam, he said. During this activity, President Jokowi was seen arriving at the Marga Tiga Dam, accompanied by several ministers, including PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan. The national Margatiga Dam construction project aims to optimize the use of water in the Way Sekampung River, especially in the downstream section, so that it has the potential to become a water conservation area and a new tourism destination in East Lampung Regency. At the same location, Lieutenant Colonel Dandim 0429/Lamtim Arm Arief Budiman said: Thank God, the security was working safely and smoothly. Thank God, the security of the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for the inauguration of the Margatiga Dam was carried out safely, smoothly and in a conducive manner. I would like to thank the staff and associated agencies who put security in place, so that the activities could run safely and smoothly. Number of views of the publication: 27

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koransinarpagijuara.com/2024/08/27/presiden-republik-indonesia-joko-widodo-meresmikan-bendungan-marga-tiga/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos