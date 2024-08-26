Harris, Trump clash over upcoming debate, raising questions about whether face-off will happen





The campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are sparring ahead of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

While it is common for campaigns to argue over debate terms beforehand, both Harris and Trump are under pressure to perform well next month in Philadelphia. The first debate of this campaign led to President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

READ MORE: Vance, Walz agree to Oct. 1 vice presidential debate, hosted by CBS News

On Sunday night, Trump raised the possibility that he would not appear on ABC, posting on his Truth Social network that he had watched the network's Sunday show with a “so-called Trump hater panel” and asking, “Why would I debate Kamala Harris on this network?” and urging his followers to “stay tuned!”

The current dispute is over the muting of microphones when a candidate is not speaking, a condition agreed to by Biden and Trump for their June debate hosted by CNN. Both sides accuse each other of manipulating the system to protect their candidate.

Biden’s campaign made the microphone cutoff a condition of his decision to agree to any debate this year, and some of his aides now regret the decision, saying voters were shielded from Trump’s outbursts during the debate. The move likely wouldn’t have helped the incumbent Democrat do well.

The Harris campaign now wants the microphones on at all times, according to Harris spokesman Brian Fallon, who issued a statement harassing Trump.

“Trump’s advisers prefer to mute the microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act like a president for 90 minutes all by himself,” Fallon said. Harris “is prepared to handle Trump’s lies and constant interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”

Trump spokesman Jason Miller countered that the Republican nominee had “agreed to the ABC debate under the same conditions as the CNN debate.” He said Harris' representatives had requested “a seated debate, with notes and opening statements.”

Miller then criticized Harris for not giving an interview or holding a press conference since Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her, saying her campaign now wants to “give her a debate cheat sheet.”

Harris' campaign denied Miller's claim that she wanted to receive notes or be seated during the debate.

“I would probably prefer it to be on,” Trump said Monday during a stop in the Washington area, when asked if he wanted microphones muted. “I didn’t like it last time, but it worked out well,” he added, of the policy in place during his debate with Biden.

“We agreed to the same rules, the same guidelines, the same specifications,” Trump stressed during his Sept. 10 debate with Harris. “And I think that’s probably what should happen.”

Asked how he prepared for the debate, Trump said: “I don't. I think my whole life I've been preparing for a debate.”

This year, the negotiations are complicated by the fact that the debates are being orchestrated on an ad hoc basis by the host networks, unlike the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, through which the rules for the debates were negotiated privately.

Both candidates' microphones have been muted for most of the history of televised presidential debates. The debate commission announced that during the October 2020 debate, microphones would be muted when candidates were not allowed to speak after the first Biden-Trump debate degenerated into a verbal joust. The second 2020 debate with the mute rules was widely praised for being more substantive than the previous one.

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Colleen Long in Washington and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

