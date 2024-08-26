BRI deeply integrated into Africa's development; more pragmatic cooperation expected within FOCAC

China Africa Photo: VCG

The joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by China and Africa has provided a high-level cooperation platform for Africa's development.

From Uganda to Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria, infrastructure, industrial parks and economic zones built by Chinese companies have multiplied and become a powerful driving force for Africa's integration into the global industrial chain.

China and Africa will renew their friendship and discuss plans for deeper pragmatic cooperation at the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing from September 4 to 6. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the FOCAC and deliver a keynote speech on September 5.

China-Africa cooperation under the BRI emphasizes precise alignment with Africa's common strategic framework – the African Union's Agenda 2063 – one of whose priorities is achieving industrialization in Africa.

In its May 13, 2000 issue, The Economist boldly described Africa as “the continent without hope.” The same year, the FCSA was created.

The discourse on Africa is now shifting to “rising the continent.” Tracing the dynamic projects that have helped unlock Africa's development can be traced back to China's flagship projects under the BRI, Paul Frimpong, executive director and senior fellow at the Ghana-based Africa-China Policy and Advisory Center, told the Global Times.

In 2023, a total of 52 African countries as well as the African Union signed a memorandum of understanding with China to jointly build BRI cooperation.

Zimbabwean citizens feel they are getting real benefits from the partnership with China, Munetsi Madakufamba, executive director of the Zimbabwe-based Southern Africa Research and Documentation Centre, told the Global Times.

For example, the integrated steel manufacturing plant set up in Zimbabwe's Midlands Province by China's Dinson Iron and Steel Company draws on upstream and downstream supply chains that extend beyond Zimbabwe, benefiting its neighbours in areas such as job creation, and also helping to meet the infrastructure construction needs of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, Madakufamba said.

Madakufamba also highlighted the leading role of green development in BRI energy cooperation. According to media reports, energy sector investments account for about 40 percent of Chinese investment in BRI partner countries and regions.

“China is bringing its modern technology while taking into account the potential negative impacts on the environment. The clean energy project, such as the power generation from the Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station, meets the sustainable development aspirations of African countries,” Madakufamba said.

Africa's industrialization also involves connecting infrastructure, and this is where the BRI is most visibly present in Africa.

“Most of the current physical infrastructure, like railways and ports, that you find in many countries, including my own country, Ghana, were built by China,” Frimpong said. “This is all part of the BRI.”

One of the BRI's first deliverables, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), is a flagship project.

Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said that “through the connection between the capital Nairobi and the port of Mombasa, Kenya will be further integrated into the global value chain. Many local workers have been recruited to solve the problem of local employment and promote a real improvement in the living standards of the local people.”

Moreover, one of China's main goals in achieving industrialization in Africa is to train the talents the continent needs throughout this process, Song said.

For example, we have established Luban workshops in Africa to train talents that African countries badly need, Song noted.

“China was one of the first countries to help Africans in human resource development. This is essential for the transformation of an African nation or regional development,” Frimpong said.

At the same time, China is supporting Africa's development by providing more trade opportunities, which experts see as the most crucial tool to unlock progress on the continent.

Song cited examples such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which offered free standard booths to less developed countries, while some Chinese e-commerce companies have also helped train online traders in Africa, boosting local cross-border e-commerce.

“Let's go together”

“Mutual understanding, not imposition” – this is the phrase Frimpong, the Ghanaian academic, used to describe Sino-African cooperation.

“This is one of the main reasons why engagement between Africa and China is at this high level, which is very enviable for the rest of the world,” he stressed.

Echoing Frimpong, Rana Mohamed Abd El Aal Mazid, director and associate professor of political science at Suez Canal University in Egypt, told the Global Times that the Chinese perspective is very different, with the keywords “friends,” “let's go together” and “Global South.”

China pledges not to interfere in countries' internal affairs and imposes no conditions, a position fundamentally different from that of the United States or the West. When China cooperates with Africa, African countries can gain a certain level of respect and equality. This equal partnership is a model for how countries engage, Song concluded.