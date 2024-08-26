President Erdoan sues CHP MP Tuncay zkan for 250,000 lira in compensation for his snobbish remarks





English wall Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on August 26 sued Tuncay Özkan, an Izmir MP from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), for his “snobbish” remarks. On August 25, Özkan quoted Erdoğan's remarks on his social media account, with the latter accusing the opposition of “exploiting morality” and “being elitist.” In his speech in Van, Erdoğan said: “For years, the opposition has tried to lecture us on the environment. Today, they are plundering Istanbul’s most precious environmental treasure for the benefit of the money barons. Behind the mask of populism, an ostentatious elitism has emerged, having fun in European capitals with the people’s money. They have no other goal than their own political perspectives, their own future and their own personal interests.” The message cited by Özkan contains only Erdoğan's remark to the CHP: “Show-off elitists.” Özkan then called Erdoğan a “snob,” saying that the latter is the one who is a “show-off elitist” because he stays in the “palace.” “You have 13 planes. You live a luxurious life. You have car convoys in the country and abroad. In 22 years, you are the party of the rich by impoverishing people. You are the party that mocks the poor and the destitute. You have the dollar billionaires. The dungeons are ours, the palaces are yours, are we the ones bragging? Are you jealous? You are a palace snob!” he exclaimed, addressing Erdoğan. You fucking snob! Sit in the palace, sit on the throne, let dollars and billions be your toys, waste and extravagance are your companions, the rich are your friends, do you call us “ostentatious”? You have 13 planes. You have the life of luxury. You have convoys full of cars at home and abroad. 22… https://t.co/4NALcUzux7 – Tuncay ÖZKAN (@ATuncayOzkan) August 25, 2024 Özkan's remarks sparked a huge reaction among AKP leaders, who immediately called for legal action. “Mr. President is a leader who grew up in our nation. He dedicated his life to a great and strong Turkey. Inappropriate and vile statements against our President… are never acceptable,” Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said, “condemning” Özkan. Tunç added that a judicial investigation has been opened against Özkan. An investigation has been opened by the Izmir Chief Prosecutor's Office against Izmir MP Tuncay Özkan, who insulted and slandered our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on social media. Our esteemed President is a leader who comes from the heart of our nation.… – Yılmaz TUNÇ (@yilmaztunc) August 25, 2024 AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik called Özkan's remarks “devoid of political morality and ugly.” The words of a CHP MP, devoid of political morality and a monument of ugliness, towards our President are just this person holding up a mirror to himself. The one who speaks in this style has aspired to remember these adjectives throughout his Turkish political life. This CHP MP… – Ömer Çelik (@omerrcelik) August 25, 2024 “Asshole Tuncay Özkan!!!” said AKP MP and former Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. For us, Erdoğan is not only the president but also the eldest and head of our family… We understand that you are thinking of all of us with this statement and what you are causing.

Dirty Tuncay Özkan!!!

Don't worry, you will continue to receive responses in the language you understand… – Süleyman Soylu (@suleymansoylu) August 25, 2024 Another AKP MP, Mahmut Rıdvan Nazırlı, insulted Özkan and called him a “bastard”. Erdoğan's lawyer Hüseyin Aydın announced on August 26 that Erdoğan had filed a lawsuit against Özkan, demanding payment of 250,000 liras in compensation for moral damages. A lawsuit for moral damages amounting to TL 250,000 has been filed against CHP Izmir MP Tuncay Özkan due to his baseless and worthless statements targeting our President.

In addition, a complaint was filed with the Ankara General Prosecutor's Office for insulting the president. – Hüseyin Aydin (@hsynaydn) August 26, 2024

