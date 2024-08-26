PM Modi speaks over phone with US President Biden, discusses Ukraine, Bangladesh situation









YEARS |

Updated: August 26, 2024 10:40 PM EAST

New Delhi [India]August 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed their views on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for an early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in the country.

This conversation took place days after Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's full support for the early return of peace and stability.

“Spoke on the phone with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for the early return of peace and stability,” PM Modi said in a message on X.

“We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi visited Ukraine last Friday, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the European country.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's position in favour of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“India has never been neutral, we have always been on the side of peace,” Prime Minister Modi told Zelensky. He added that India was ready to play an active role in the path of peace and progress.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since 2022. India has always advocated “peace and diplomacy” to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Prime Minister Modi and President Zelensky reiterated their willingness to further cooperate in upholding the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.

The Ukrainian president said he was confident that India had a role to play in bringing peace to the conflict-ridden region.

The Russian Prime Minister visited Russia in July and during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he raised the issue of child killings in conflicts and said it was “heartbreaking” to see innocent children dying. The Prime Minister said that all those who believe in humanity are hurt when there is loss of human lives. (ANI)

