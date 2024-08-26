The Zelensky Story tells the story of Zelensky as you've never seen it before







This definitive box set series tells the extraordinary story of Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian who played the president, then became the real president of Ukraine. Told in three episodes, the series traces Zelensky's journey from young actor and artist to one of the most recognizable leaders on the planet, presiding over a nation at war with Vladimir Putin's Russia. Filmed during several trips to Ukraine, the series allowed director Michael Waldman to interview President Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska, who speak candidly about their extraordinary lives. The result is a portrait of a young couple thrust into an extraordinary situation, childhood sweethearts, married and stardom, before being thrust into politics and the heart of the largest invasion of Europe since World War II. In addition to interviews with the family and close circles, the series includes new testimony from world leaders, including Boris Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, each giving dramatic first-hand accounts of their dealings with Zelensky and Putin – in the run-up to a full-scale military invasion. Combining exclusive interviews with extraordinary archive footage never before seen in the UK, the series sheds new light on the origins of the war in Ukraine and the two men at its epicentre: Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. The Zelensky Story, a 3×60 for BBC Two and iPlayer, was commissioned by factual commissioning executive Jack Bootle, and the BBC’s commissioning editor is Simon Young, Head of Story. Produced by 72 Films in partnership with the OU, the series is made by an award-winning team: series director Michael Waldman, executive producers David Glover and Jonathan Smith, producer Jecca Powell and producer/director Louis Lee Ray. Watch Zelensky's story on BBC iPlayer from 4th September at 6am. Watch on BBC Two every week from 4th September at 9pm. AJ2 Michael Waldman, series director





Michael Waldman (Photo: Jaimie Gramston/72 Films Limited)

72 Films has made documentaries about Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch. Why did you choose to focus on President Zelensky for this series? Zelensky is arguably the most important figure on the international stage today. He stands at the epicenter of the greatest political and military storm of the 21st century – a war that inevitably affects us all. Moreover, his personal story is simply extraordinary. Who could be a more fascinating person to know? What challenges did you face while filming in Ukraine? First of all, you have to get there! The entire Ukrainian airspace is completely closed – so me and the cameraman flew to Warsaw, then traveled by road to the Polish-Ukrainian border, then hauled all the filming equipment onto the (always full) night train to kyiv – and of course the same in the opposite direction, so it's not easy to make last-minute changes to the plans! And once there, not only are we woken up from time to time by the air raid sirens, but also of course by the enormous security measures that allowed us to enter the President's office building – and then we had to go through even more complicated layers to get into the inner sanctum. Can you tell us about some of the other contributors included in this series? My colleagues (producer Jecca Powell, producer/director Louis Lee Ray) have offered a fascinating array of contributions—from Boris Johnson and Nancy Pelosi to the Ukrainian TV mogul who was one of the first to spot the young Volodymyr Zelensky’s entertainment talents; to the president’s old friends and schoolmates; to the man Zelensky chose to lead the delegation that tried to negotiate a peace deal with the Russians at the start of the war. Each offers colorful insight and fascinating details into what Zelensky is going through on this incredible journey. Was there anything that surprised you in Zelensky's story while filming this movie? I didn't realize until I started this project that he had been as talented a manager as he was an artist. He created an entire company that he ran from the front – opening offices in Moscow and then, after the Maidan revolution and the invasion of Crimea in 2014, closing down all Russian activity. Have you discovered anything new? As first lady Olena Zelenska tells me on camera: “I never said this out loud, but I had a faint hope that he would not win the election.” What do you hope viewers will take away from this series? I hope viewers get a real glimpse into the fascinating personalities of the president and first lady. They both seemed to open up in a way they never had before. And personality matters. Zelensky is under unimaginable pressure — and a lot of criticism. Who is he really? It’s a question that concerns us all. Key quotes from President Zelensky

[transcribed] On his childhood dreams [episode 1] I was very free. It was the end of the Soviet Union. Young people, what did they want? They wanted to be free, they wanted to see the planet. And go where? Everywhere. We just wanted to meet, talk, and we had our eyes wide open, and of course, I wanted to find myself in this big world. Of course, my parents wanted me to be, you know, uh, calm, to be calm, yes, and to study and that's it. I found time for everything. [Laughs] Freedom is a great thing, freedom. Meeting his wife, Olena [episode 1] One of the best moments of my life, I think, was when I met my wife. I looked at her and I think I loved her. I saw her at school. On Putin's psychology: [episode 2] Putin, I think he is not the only one, I think there are people like him in the world, but not everyone has this chance, you know, to be able to reveal all their negative or bad dreams. Yes. That is the problem, that the West did not recognize it before and did not stop it. On being an actor, then president: [episode 3] I brought from that time to this work, this communication with people, because you have to try. I really liked people, because I communicated with them. And if you don't like it, you'll be tired. On making decisions that could result in the death of men and women [episode 3] This is the greatest difficulty in my life. When I make such decisions, it is always difficult for me. I ask myself many questions. And there are questions that I have not yet had an answer to. All these questions are about life. I have seen this, I remember these people, many of them. I have seen many parents, many of them. I have given orders, gold stars for the heroic death of these children, or their husbands and wives, and this is a great, great challenge for me, I think the greatest. Olena Zelenska, key quotes

[transcribed and translated to English] About the elections [episode 1] I never said this out loud, I had a faint hope that he wouldn't win. But he won. As always. Leaving Kyiv [episode 3] They told me to come to the presidential office. I took my children and came. I didn't want to put him in a situation where he would have to choose between the safety of his family and the right decisions for the state. It was very dangerous, so we left kyiv. We weren't sure we would ever see him again. On the war [episode 3] I could only watch the news when I had access to television. He was tired, focused and constantly stressed. Every day I tried to keep smiling and tell the children: “Everything is fine, he will get through this, he knows what he is doing.” Boris Johnson, key quotes

On the invasion [episode 2] I woke up very early in the morning of the 24th, I talked with Volodymyr, it was a surreal conversation, he describes the invasion, where it is taking place, its scale. Which seemed huge. At this point, I think we're going to have to take Volodymyr Zelensky to a safe place where he can go into exile, either internally or externally, and organize a resistance. On his leadership [episode 3] Because he came from relatable TV comedy shows, he struck a chord with global audiences in a way that no other Ukrainian leader could have done.