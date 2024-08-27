Pedro Sánchez to meet Xi Jinping in China in September





The President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezwith multiple fronts on the horizon, will travel in early September to China meet his counterpart in the Asian country, Xi Jinpingwith whom to try to promote in a particular way the economic and commercial relations between the two countries. With this appointment, the leader of the Spanish Executive will return to China a year and a half after his last trip to that country, when he met Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in a meeting in which one of the main issues was the war situation in Ukraine. At the meeting, Pedro Sánchez defended the position of Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelenski and the European Union to achieve peace in Ukraine and end an “illegal and unjust” war. In addition, he met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to announce the resumption of the bilateral cooperacine with China “with all its potential” in areas such as tradehe tourism o to culture after the interruption caused by the pandemic. And this is precisely what he intends to do with his new trip, in which the economic and commercial part will have particular weight. Sanchez to meet Xi Jinping in China from September 8 to 10 According to EFE, citing diplomatic sources, and pending official confirmation of the trip, Sánchez will meet with Xi Jinping. from September 8 to 10 and your agenda includes meetings to scam businessmen both in Beijing and in Shanghai. The quote is framed in a international agenda busy until the end of the year and which starts strong after the month of August and its holidays. In his first trips, Pedro Sánchez begins this week a tour that will take him through Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal with the main objective of strengthening cooperation with these countries in the matter of immigration. Then, starting September 22, I will be in New York to participate in the United Nations Summit on the Future and at the opening of the annual general debate at the United Nations General Assembly. At the same time, in October, he should attend the usual meetings European Council which is celebrated that month, during which the Spanish-Portuguese summit is also scheduled to be held, which Portugal is responsible for organizing. Meanwhile, multiple international events are also expected in November: informal meeting of EU leaders in Hungary, climate summit in Azerbaijan, Ibero-American summit in Ecuador and G20 summit in Brazil. Finally, in December a new meeting of the European Council will also take place in the Belgian capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telecinco.es/noticias/espana/20240826/pedro-sanchez-viaje-china-reunion-xi-jinping_18_013302768.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos