Indian PM Modi reiterates call for secular civil code – JURIST





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed Sunday his call for a “secular civil code,” underscoring the strong support his administration has shown for the introduction of the code since beginning of his mandate. The address is based on Modi's Independence Day Speechin which he argued strongly for the creation of a Uniform Secular Civil Code (UCC)arguing that laws that divide the nation on the basis of religion should be repealed as they are not in sync with the needs of contemporary society. He called on political parties to unite in support of a secular civil code to end social differences and ensure justice for all. Modi further highlighted that while his administration has actively campaigned for the introduction of the code, the judiciary has been supporting it for several decades, stressing the need to make justice simple and accessible and emphasising the importance of modernising the judicial system to meet the evolving needs of ordinary citizens. The UCC refers to a uniform system of laws covering private matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption that applies to all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs. It aims to replace the current framework in force in India, where many spiritual groups are governed by rules and regulations primarily derived from sacred texts and practices specific to their faith. It is specified in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution which specifies that the state must do everything possible to develop a uniform civil code for residents throughout the country. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the Indian General Elections 2024 said the party believes a uniform civil code is in the nation's interest. Supporters of the code argue that by removing religious barriers, a UCC will advance gender justice, national integration and equality before the law, further arguing that in accordance with Article 14 of the Constitution of Indiawhich guarantees equality before the law, it would ensure equal rights and treatment for all. Proponents further argue that a common set of laws can foster a sense of unity and national identity among diverse communities, arguing that the UCC would promote national integration by reducing the divisions created by different personal laws based on religion, thereby strengthening social cohesion. At the other end of the spectrum, critics expressed The UCCs have expressed concerns about the preservation of religious and cultural diversity, considering it a threat to religious freedom. They further argue that there are several religious groups in India, each with their own system of personal rules based on religious scriptures and practices, which will pose significant challenges for a UCC to establish common ground due to diversity. Furthermore, the creation of a UCC may violate the fundamental rights of people to freely practice their faith, in violation of the Articles 25 And 26 of the Constitution of India which respectively guarantee freedom of conscience and the right to manage religious affairs.

