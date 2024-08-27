Erdoan Appoints Bar Association Chairman as Party Provincial Chairman in Southern City





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has appointed the head of the bar association in the southern province of Kahramanmara as chairman of his party's provincial branch, sparking renewed debate over his influence over the judiciary. The appointment of Kahramanmara Bar Association chairman Muhammed Burak Gl as head of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) office in the city has roiled legal circles, as Gl has not resigned from his position at the bar. Gl announced his nomination on X and thanked Erdoan. The lawyer, who began posting pro-AKP messages on X after his appointment, will remain in his post at the bar until October, when an election will be held to choose a new leader. Politicization of the judiciary According to legal experts and opposition politicians, Gls' appointment is another example of the politicization of the Turkish judiciary. Turgut Kazan, former chairman of the Istanbul Bar Association, told Cumhuriyet daily that the appointment of a bar association chairman as the ruling party's provincial chairman would further erode people's trust in the judiciary at a time when trials are underway in Kahramanmara related to the deaths of people in two powerful earthquakes that struck southern Turkey in February 2023. Dozens of lawsuits are underway against contractors and public officials for their role in the deaths of people in poorly built homes during the earthquakes. The earthquakes claimed the lives of more than 53,000 people in 11 provinces in southern and southeastern Turkey. Kazan demanded that Gl immediately submit his resignation from the bar. Stop playing with the judiciary, he said. Ali Ztun, a member of parliament for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) from Kahramanmara, said that a bar association chairman who participates in many trials will be seen as the provincial AKP chairman in the eyes of prosecutors and judges in these trials, potentially influencing their decisions. How can judges who fear punishment make fair decisions? What is happening is another example of the government politicizing the judiciary, which is incompatible with judicial impartiality. It is possible that soon provincial presidents will also be appointed judges, Ztun said. The Turkish judiciary has been heavily criticized for its lack of independence. Critics accuse Erdoan of exercising control over the judiciary. Erdoan is accused of establishing one-man rule in the country, particularly after a 2016 coup attempt that led to a massive crackdown on non-loyal citizens and the country's subsequent transition to a presidential system of governance, which granted him sweeping powers. Many claim that there is no longer any separation of powers in the country and that members of the judiciary are under the absolute control of the government and cannot make judgments based on the law. Turkey ranks 117th out of 142 countries in rule of law indexpublished by the World Justice Project (WJP) last October, dropping one rank from its 2022 ranking. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

