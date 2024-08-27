Despite U.S. restrictions on China's access to Nvidia chips, tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent are increasing investments in AI – Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Faced with US sanctions, Chinese tech giants have doubled their capital spending in 2024, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

What happened: Alibaba BABA, Tencent TCEHYAnd Baidu BEGINNING In the first half of 2024, Chinese companies invested 50 billion yuan ($7 billion), a significant increase from 23 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) the previous year. The investments are mainly oriented towards processors and infrastructure for training large language models for AI, according to the Financial Times. reported Monday.

ByteDanceTikTok's parent company has also increased its spending on AI, using its $50 billion cash reserve and relative freedom from investor scrutiny.

Despite U.S. export controls limiting access to Nvidia Body's NVDA Chinese tech giants, which are at the forefront of artificial intelligence, are turning to lower-performance processors, such as Nvidia's H20. Analysts predict that Nvidia will ship more than a million of these processors to Chinese tech groups in the coming months.

Why it matters:Chinese tech giants' increased investment in AI is a response to Chinese president Xi Jinping'Amid the ongoing conflict with the United States over microchips, Jinping stressed that “some key and core technologies are controlled by others,” indicating a lack of high-level scientific and technological talents.

Chinese AI developers have also found ways to access Nvidia Corp's advanced chips without importing them into China, by tapping computing power overseas through brokers.

Since 2023, Alibaba and Tencent have directed a significant portion of their China deals toward AI startups, marking record investments in the sector for both companies. The shift in focus comes at a time when both tech giants have scaled back their investments due to regulatory challenges, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the slowdown in China’s economy.

