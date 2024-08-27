PM Modi briefs Biden on recent Ukraine visit, reiterates India's stance on dialogue and diplomacy









YEARS |

Updated: August 26, 2024 10:54 PM EAST

New Delhi [India]August 26 (ANI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden over the phone. Indian PM Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's consistent stance towards dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden discussed various regional and global issues. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said: “During discussions on the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability.”

This conversation took place a few days after Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Poland and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi visited Ukraine last Friday, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the European country.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's position in favour of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“India has never been neutral, we have always been on the side of peace,” Prime Minister Modi told Zelensky. He added that India was ready to play an active role in the path of peace and progress.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since 2022. India has always advocated “peace and diplomacy” to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Prime Minister Modi commended Biden's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed the significant progress made in bilateral relations and stressed that the India-US partnership aims to benefit the people of both countries as well as all humanity.

A statement issued by the PMO said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today received a telephone call from the President of the United States, HE Joseph R. Biden. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for President Biden's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values ​​of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.”

During their telephone conversation, Prime Minister Modi and Biden expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch.

“Spoke on the phone with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for the early return of peace and stability,” PM Modi said in a message on X.

In a statement, the PMO said: “The two leaders expressed their common concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They stressed on the restoration of law and order and the need to ensure the security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh has been in a volatile political situation since Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister on August 5 amid growing protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, have evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

The caretaker government of Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in on August 8. Several incidents of violence and chaos, particularly targeting minorities, including Hindus, have been reported in Bangladesh. India has expressed concern over the situation and called for complete restoration of law and order. (ANI)

