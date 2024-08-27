Politics
Chances of another Xi-Biden summit high as Jake Sullivan heads to China
Lu Xiang, a scholar of China-US relations at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the possibility of Biden meeting Xi was very high and Sullivan was likely to raise the suggestion during his trip.
Lu said Biden could visit China after the U.S. presidential election in November to add to the political legacy of American leaders.
If he doesn't come, he will be the only president of the United States [in decades] who has never visited China. It would be a shame for him, Lu said.
Biden visited China four times as vice president and senator, but he has not been there since he began his presidency in early 2021. Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, was the last sitting U.S. president not to make the trip. It has been almost seven years since a U.S. president, Donald Trump, visited China.
Xi Jinping has visited the United States five times since becoming China's leader, most recently 10 months ago when he flew to California for talks with Biden.
The G20 summit in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro could be another opportunity for the men to meet, but observers are skeptical about what the talks could accomplish, given that Biden would already be well into a transition period.
Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said Biden is ending his term soon and is unlikely to make promises on behalf of the next U.S. administration.
Regardless, Shi added, more frequent exchanges between the Chinese and American governments have not prevented Washington from expanding and improving its technological containment apparatus against China.
The same day Sullivan's trip was announced, the Biden administration added dozens of Chinese entities and individuals to blacklists as part of a broad set of sanctions against Russia's international supply chain.
The increase in frequency and number [of communication] can coexist with the continued, even intensified, competition and rivalry between China and the United States, Shi said.
Chinese analysts say that no matter who wins the U.S. presidential election, they do not expect a change in Washington's strategy, which favors a competitive approach toward Beijing. Candidates from both parties are expected to remain firm on China as the race enters its final stretch.
According to a senior administration official, Sullivan will discuss how we intend to manage the balance of this administration and how we intend to manage the transition in his talks with Wang.
But he would not say what the next administration might do with China or how it plans to use established channels of communication between the two countries.
Lu said the transition period in the United States is now extremely volatile and unpredictable and is one of the most important topics in discussions with Sullivan.
It is hoped that during the transition period, there will be no major ups and downs in China-U.S. relations and the general trend of stabilization will be maintained, he said, stressing the need to avoid new tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.
If the US were to provoke further, it could at any time drag both sides into a crisis, which, in my opinion, would benefit no one.
Shi said it was impossible to expect the two sides to do more than repeat their opposing positions and core policies during the talks, given that China and the United States have differences and competition in most major areas.
He nevertheless hopes that China and the United States will continue to prevent a military conflict between them and that Beijing will further clarify its policy on the war in Ukraine.
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3276003/odds-high-another-xi-biden-summit-jake-sullivan-heads-china
