Politics
Investigation opened against opposition MP who called Erdoğan a snob
Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into a lawmaker from the main opposition party who called President Recep Tayyip Erdoan a snob over comments accusing the party of elitism, Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun said.
Tun announced on X on Sunday that an investigation into Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Tuncay zkan, also a former journalist, has been launched by the Zmir Prosecutor General's Office over allegations of insulting the president.
Tun said that Erdoan is a leader who emerged from the heart of our nation and dedicated his life to a great and powerful Turkey, while condemning Zkan for his impertinent and ugly statements.
Erdoğan has drawn the ire of Zkan and other CHP officials for his remarks accusing the party of elitism under the guise of populism, of being addicted to ostentation and of wasting the people's money in European capitals.
He made the controversial remarks during a speech Sunday morning in eastern Turkey, where he traveled to take part in celebrations marking the 953rd anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert.
He was referring to a CHP delegation that included party leader Zgr Zelen, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, his biggest political rival, and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yava, who made a four-day visit to Paris earlier this month to attend the Olympics.
Following government criticism, CHP officials denied wasting public money and said their visit was aimed at supporting Turkish athletes who competed in the Olympics and promoting Istanbul's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.
Zkan later responded on Sunday to Erdoan's accusations against X, calling him a snob who lives a luxurious life in his presidential palace, with 13 planes and convoys of cars inside and outside the country at his service and still accusing the CHP of being addicted to ostentation.
You are a snob!
Sit in the palace, sit on the throne, let dollars and billions be your toys, waste, waste, the rich are your friends, are you saying we are addicted to the show? You have 13 planes. You have the life of luxury. Convoys full of cars at home and abroad. 22 https://t.co/4NALcUzux7
– Tuncay ZKAN (@ATuncayOzkan) August 25, 2024
He also accused Erdoan of being the leader of the party of the rich while leaving the nation in poverty during the 22 years he was in power.
Zkan also called for early elections.
Some Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials, such as party spokesman Mer Elik and executive committee member Mahir Nal, have called on the justice minister to take action against Zkan for his comments targeting Erdoğan.
Elik accused Zkan of having the same mindset and using the same rhetoric as Dutch politician Geert Wilders, known for his anti-Islamic comments and public attacks on Erdogan.
Erdoan's luxurious presidential palace and the large convoys that accompany him on his trips to Turkey and abroad are frequent topics of debate in Turkey, at a time of increasing poverty in the country.
Erdoan, his family and the government are frequently criticized for wasting taxpayers' money on luxury goods and mismanaging Turkey's resources.
Lawsuit against zkan
Meanwhile, Hseyin Aydn, one of Erdoan's lawyers, announced on X on Monday that Erdoan had filed a lawsuit against zkan, seeking TL 250,000 ($7,350) in non-pecuniary damages.
Aydn also said that Erdoan had filed a criminal complaint against Zkan with the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office for insulting him.
In Turkey, insulting the president is a crime, according to Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code. Anyone who insults the president is liable to a prison sentence of up to four years, a sentence that can be increased if the crime was committed through the media.
In Turkey, thousands of people are under investigation and most of them are facing imprisonment for allegedly insulting Erdoan. The insult cases usually come from social media posts shared by Erdoan's opponents. The Turkish police and judiciary perceive even the slightest criticism of Erdoan or his government as an insult.
