Trump appears to be undermining campaign efforts over debate microphone rules





CNN —

Former President Donald Trump appears to have undermined his campaign's efforts to maintain the same rules for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris next month.

Trump's team, according to a source familiar with the matter, would like microphones to be muted throughout the debate, except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak, as was the case during the first debate with President Joe Biden.

But while Trump lashed out Sunday night at what he called the biased network that complained about journalist Jonathan Karl and a panel of Trump critics on its Truth Social platform, he said Monday he would prefer the microphones stay on.

We agreed to the same rules, I don't know, I don't care, I probably would prefer to have it turned on, but the agreement was it would be the same as last time, Trump said when asked by a reporter if he wanted microphones to be muted during the debate when the candidate is not speaking.

Trump also again cast doubt on his participation in the debate.

When I saw the hostility of that situation, I said to myself, 'Why am I doing it? Let's do it with another network. I want to do it,'” Trump said.

The Harris campaign, for its part, is asking ABC and other networks interested in hosting a possible debate in October to keep microphones on, according to a senior campaign official, marking a change from the June debate, when the then-Biden campaign wanted microphones muted except when it was a candidate's turn to speak.

A Harris spokesperson said Monday that the campaign considered the microphone issue resolved after Trump's comments.

Trump doesn't care whether the microphones are hot or not, and frankly, he'd prefer if they were. So I think that problem is solved, Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said during an appearance on MSNBC.

Tyler cautioned that unless Donald Trump allows his advisers to override this, we will have a full-on debate between the two candidates with live microphones, where both candidates can lay out their vision for where they want to take this country.

Earlier Monday, the Trump campaign argued that when it agreed to the ABC debate with Harris as the frontrunner, it was agreeing to the same guidelines as the previous debate.

Enough games. We agreed to the ABC debate on the same terms as the CNN debate, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said in a statement. The Harris camp, having already agreed to CNN’s rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes and opening statements. We said there would be no changes to the agreed-upon rules.

Miller added: “It’s interesting that this is only happening now that the Harris campaign has started preparing for the debate. Even their own campaign spokesperson has said that the debate about the debates is over. It’s clear they’re watching something they don’t like.”

Harris' campaign has refuted Miller's claim that she was seeking to seat candidates with access to notes.

The conflict over microphone rules was first reported by Politico.

The ABC debate was officially agreed to earlier this month, though Trump has repeatedly called for a revised framework, including a debate in front of a large audience hosted by Fox News.

Both candidates have nonetheless participated in debate practice sessions. Harris is expected to travel to Georgia this week, her advisers said, and make a limited number of campaign stops as she focuses on debate preparations.

For his part, Trump has tapped one of Harris' former rivals in the 2020 Democratic primary, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Harris and Gabbard had several notable exchanges during the Democratic primary debates, with Harris criticizing Gabbard for her foreign policy views while Gabbard challenged Harris' record on criminal justice.

The former president said Monday that he was not spending much time preparing for the debate.

“No, no,” Trump said when asked by a reporter how he prepares. “I don't spend a lot of time on it, I think my whole life I've spent time preparing for a debate.”

“You have to be realistic,” he said. “You know, you can't cram knowledge into your head, thirty years of knowledge into a week, so, you know, there's a bit of preparation for the debate, but I've always done it more or less the same way and you have to know your subject and I think I know my subject, I think I know it better than anybody.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

