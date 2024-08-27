The tension between developmentalism and consumption in nationalization under Kirchnerist governments at the last EEyN seminar » UNSAM News

During Kirchnerism, companies were nationalized with a pragmatic sense that focused more on consumption than on development, said Jons Chaia de Bellis at the Research Seminar that took place on Thursday, August 22 at 11 a.m. in the EEyN Auditorium. The EEyN postdoctoral fellow plans to His line of research focuses on the nationalizations that Kirchnerism carried out in Argentina, between 2003 and 2015, when the State began to control private companies.

What I am going to present today is a line of research that began with my doctoral thesis on nationalizations in Argentina between 1930 and 2018 and that now focuses particularly on the nationalizations or nationalizations that Kirchnerism carried out between 2003 and 2015, began Chaia de Bellis, who presented for the first time at an EEyN research seminar after his incorporation as a postdoctoral fellow.

According to the researcher's analysis, it is very important to study nationalizations because they are part of the strongest economic intervention that the State can make and they continue to occur in a transversal way despite political ideological changes.

Nationalizations are being carried out by both left and right-wing governments. This is not sectoral, regional or ideological, and it is important to emphasize this because since the beginning of the 21st century, nationalizations have been very quickly and superficially associated with left-wing governments and this, from my point of view, prevents us from understanding the phenomenon. There is a constancy in nationalizations.

Chaia De Bellis' work shows how various political leaders of different political persuasions, both in Europe and America, have nationalized important companies in sectors such as energy, steel and railways. Macron, Boris Johnson, Andrzej Duda, Olaf Scholz and Lopez Obrador are just a few examples.

The researcher points out that post-convertibility Argentina served as both an inspiration and an example for the economic theory of neo-development. How did Kirchnerist nationalizations fit into this scheme? Were they developmentalists or neo-developmentalists, like another capitalist company? – This is the dilemma he wants to solve, and he continues – Why is it important to study this? because nationalized companies have doubled in the world. And these are not only public services, but also companies that occupy the most diverse and relevant areas for the economy. Today, on all continents, there are public companies that are among the 500 largest companies in the world.

In this context, the researcher analyzes the behavior of YPF after nationalization and the conflict that occurred between a more directist part of the Kirchner government and a more pro-market business management. The conclusions he draws are that probably the concepts of developmentalism and neo-developmentalism are not as useful to us in the case of YPF and he then wonders what to call them.

Thinking specifically about YPF, after discovering that a public company can compete in a deregulated market, like a private company, among other private companies, we see that there is a conceptual difference. This seems important to me, between a State that replaces the private business world in management and a State that replaces the market in the allocation of positions and resources. That is, in the creation of economic winners and losers. And he concludes: The nationalizations of Kirchnerism look above all like developmentalism because of their rhetoric, they have above all a taste of neodevelopmentalism because in the end the market continued to predominate, but in the end they are consumption, what do I mean by consumption? Guaranteeing the purchasing power of wages, direct wages and the protection of their electoral status, from a pragmatic perspective.

About Jonas Chaia de Bellis Doctor of Social Sciences (UBA), Master of Political Sciences (UTDT) and Bachelor of Political Sciences (UBA).student of Argentine economic history at EEyN. He studies the coalitions that favored the nationalization of companies in Argentina and the different strategies of control over these companies deployed by the executive branch, among which are political appointments and different management formats (full owner, majority shareholder, minority shareholder). In addition, he is interested in the conflictual and cooperative relationships between local economic groups and the State, before, during and after the nationalization processes, observing the effects of the State of Business on the market. On the other hand, he has studied theoretically and comparatively the relationship between personal leadership and bureaucracies under presidential systems.

Note updated on August 26, 2024