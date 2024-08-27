Trump Softens On Abortion Issue, To The Dismay Of Anti-Abortion SupportersExBulletin





Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump smiles at a crowd in Detroit on Monday. Emily Elconin/Getty Images North America .

Anti-abortion activists are concerned about recent comments by former President Donald Trump, in which he appears to be trying to soften his stance on abortion.

In a message posted Friday on Truth Social, Trump, whose appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court helped overturn the constitutional right to abortion, said: “My administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights.”

The statement follows an interview with CBS News earlier in the week in which Trump indicated he would not use a 19th-century anti-obscenity law to restrict abortion pills, as some activists have suggested.

Trump told CBS that as a general rule he would not use the Comstock Act of 1873 to restrict access to drugs.

It will be available and it is now, Trump said.

A political calculation

Trump’s remarks come after last week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where abortion rights were a major issue and Republicans fear the issue could hurt them at the polls in November. Voters have repeatedly shown support for abortion access since the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision.

Donald Trump has stressed that abortion regulation should be left to states. But his latest comments have sparked resistance from some opponents of abortion rights, who make up a significant portion of the Republican base.

Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, called Trump's remarks disturbing. In a statement to the National Review, Pence said, “The former president's use of the language of the left, promising that his administration would be great for women and their reproductive rights, should be concerning to millions of pro-life Americans.”

Earlier this year, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, expressed disappointment with Trump’s position on leaving abortion to the states. In a post on X over the weekend, Dannenfelser responded to Trump’s recent comments by saying, “The cause is much bigger and younger than Donald Trump. It will shape the GOP beyond this Trump moment.”

But opponents of abortion rights remain loyal to the Republican candidate.

Dannenfelser said she sees the potential election of Vice President Harris and other Democrats as the most pressing threat to her cause in the short term.

And in a statement on X, Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America expressed a similar sentiment, calling Trump wrong on abortion but adding, “I will vote for him in November with hope because I have no hope in Kamala Harris.”

Abortion Pills and Federal Law

In an interview with NPR, Hawkins, whose group lobbied to use Comstock to restrict abortion, also expressed disappointment with Trump's recent comments about the 1873 federal law.

I think it sets the wrong tone to say that some laws like Comstock will not be enforced, Hawkins said.

Hawkins said she hopes that if Trump is elected, he will choose cabinet members and other federal officials who would be open to using Comstock and the federal regulatory system to restrict abortion.

The Comstock Act prohibits the mailing of materials deemed obscene and specifically mentions items used to induce abortion. But legal experts say the law has not been enforced for decades.

And Trump, speaking to CBS, indicated he has no intention of changing that.

[Abortion] “This shouldn’t be in the halls of the federal government, this should be in the state governments,” Trump said in the CBS interview. “I was able to bring this back to the state governments and now people are voting.”

In a statement, Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, suggested that Trump's recent comments on abortion indicate Republicans fear the issue could become a liability heading into November.

Lawson said Trump is largely responsible for the Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade because of his selection of conservative justices.

The statement also notes that Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, signed a letter last year publicly calling on federal officials to use the Comstock Act to restrict abortion pills.

Vance is now aligning himself with Trump. Speaking to NBC News in recent days, he said Trump would veto a national abortion ban.

Donald Trump and JD Vance are hitting the panic button and trying to rewrite history when it comes to their record on banning abortion and restricting reproductive freedom, Lawson said.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

