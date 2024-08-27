Golkar's loyalty – Editorial – The Jakarta Post

The sudden resignation of Golkar party chairman Airlangga Hartarto on August 12 and the unopposed election of Bahlil Lahadalia as his successor nine days later show how dependent Indonesia's oldest political party is on the country's leader. Golkar changes guards whenever the government wants.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is widely seen as having orchestrated the early departure of veteran Airlangga, paving the way for Bahlil to become the new party leader. Both men have shown loyalty to Jokowi, but the outgoing president wants to ensure that Golkar is led by the right person before ending his second and final term on October 20.

Bahlil, who served as investment minister before his recent appointment as energy minister, has worked hard to convince President-elect Prabowo Subianto that Golkar will be a reliable coalition partner under his leadership.

Airlangga's departure shows that obedience and performance do not matter if the government changes direction. Airlangga lost the Golkar post despite his dedication as coordinating minister for the economy and his work to ensure Indonesia's steady growth.

President Jokowi appears to demand absolute loyalty from members of his ruling coalition and is prepared to use all instruments at his disposal, including law enforcement, to punish those who show signs of disobedience.

The latest cabinet reshuffle, which saw the sacking of two ministers linked to the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), is just one example of Jokowi’s policies during his decade in power. Earlier this year, the NasDem party lost two ministerial posts after backing opposition presidential candidate Anies Baswedan.

Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed about the latest developments, Viewpoint is the ideal source for anyone looking to engage on the issues that matter most. to subscribe to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more Newsletter

But the goal of Golkar's loyalty is not to Jokowi, but to power. Even if the incumbent president gains a respected position within the party, Golkar's inherent pragmatism will lead him to gravitate toward the new administration.

Founded by former President Soeharto in 1964, Golkar has a history of adapting to political change. Unsurprisingly, the ability to secure easy access to the leader and financial resources is the most important requirement for a seat on Golkar.

The party is undoubtedly the best organized in the country. While other political parties are mostly controlled by individuals, Golkar is often compared to a publicly traded company. The CEO can come and go at any time depending on the wishes of the shareholders, who always demand a high return on investment.

Golkar is now facing an internal power struggle that will determine its survival before the change of government. Its politicians are focused on how to secure their influence in the next government, whether in the cabinet or other strategic institutions. The first task is to get closer to President-elect Prabowo.

Prabowo, for his part, has promised to continue Jokowi's policies, which is why his coalition is called Jokowi's Onward Indonesia Cabinet (KIM).

Prabowo has proven his loyalty to Jokowi by choosing the outgoing president’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate. But like Golkar, Prabowo knows better than anyone that priorities can shift as power changes hands.

Just look at what happened last week after street protests across the country forced the House of Representatives to abandon its plan to revise the regional election law. Lawmakers had tried to make changes that would allow Jokowi’s second son, Kaesang Pangarep, to run for provincial governor in November. Prabowo’s Gerindra Party was the first to announce its withdrawal from the revision plan, and Prabowo has openly warned politicians against “lusting for power” at the expense of the people.

Even if Prabowo's motivations for following in Jokowi's footsteps may change or even disappear, the temptation will always be there to repeat Jokowi's recipe to consolidate his grip on national politics.

The recent turbulence in Golkar shows how vulnerable political parties are to outside intervention. Let's see if this will change in the next five years.