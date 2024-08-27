Politics
PM Modi to visit Singapore soon; semiconductors to be new item on agenda | India News
The high-level meeting between senior ministers of India and Singapore has set the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city-state soon, his External Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said.
Senior ministers from both countries held a series of “productive” discussions at the second multi-ministerial roundtable and explored how the two countries can strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of digital, skills development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.
This was the second time that ministers from Singapore and India met at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) after its inaugural edition was launched in September 2022 by then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a five-day visit to India.
Balakrishnan said advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, along with air and maritime connectivity, are the new areas that Singapore and India have added to a high-level platform to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
These two additions to the India-Singapore ministerial roundtable are areas of significant opportunity for both countries, as well as their businesses, Singapore's foreign minister was quoted as saying by The Straits Times on Tuesday.
Terming the ministers' meeting as “productive” only, Balakrishnan said it also prepared the ground for an official visit to Singapore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which “will happen soon”.
On Monday, he said the two countries are keen to collaborate in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, a sector that India wants to grow significantly and where Singapore performs well above its average.
India is also expected to see significant growth in the aviation sector in the coming years, having ordered over 1,000 aircraft in the past year alone, the Singaporean foreign minister said, adding that this presents great opportunities for services such as aircraft maintenance and operations in the coming years – another niche where Singapore and its companies are globally competitive.
“A country of over 1.4 billion people is now embarking on a major modernization of its aviation sector. This is an opportunity that only comes around once in two or three decades, and it's good that we're kind of at the forefront and have the opportunity (to collaborate),” he said.
Besides Balakrishnan, Singapore was represented at ISMR by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, Minister for Digital and Information Development Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat.
India was represented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.
During the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed the close and long-standing relations between the two nations, underpinned by strong economic and people-to-people ties, the Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement.
Prime Minister Wong said he was pleased that new ideas for cooperation were being pursued, while progress had been made on several fronts since the 2022 meeting.
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including digitalization, green economy, skills development, healthcare and food cooperation.
Apart from Singapore's PayNow linking with India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in February 2023, which allows financial institutions from both sides to transfer funds in real time, the two countries have also facilitated investments in renewable energy, such as green ammonia.
“These initiatives will pave the way for closer strategic cooperation and partnership between India and Singapore,” Prime Minister Wong said in a Facebook post.
Balakrishnan said projects like the digital payments link have much more potential, including being part of a regional instant payments system. Such a network will facilitate trade and economic development across the region, he added.
This is why cybersecurity was discussed at the last roundtable, alongside other ideas about standardizing rules and increasing interoperability so that other countries that want to be part of this network in the future can do so more easily, the Singaporean foreign minister added.
At a dinner following the roundtable, Deputy Prime Minister Gan said Singapore and India are natural partners with complementary strengths that have enabled the two sides to forge strong economic and investment ties.
Indian companies also constitute one of the largest contingents of foreign companies in Singapore, he noted.
“I am confident that the discussions we have had today and those to come will pave the way for greater collaboration between Singapore and India,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.
(Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First published: August 27, 2024 | 6:49 a.m. EAST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-visit-singapore-soon-semiconductors-new-addition-to-agenda-124082700051_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New data on sperm quality and oxidative stress
- Will the Lisbon, Portugal earthquake affect travel?
- PM Modi expected to visit Singapore and Brunei in September
- Jokowi's son disqualified from November elections, criticized for US trip amid unrest
- Penn State Field Hockey Preview | Freshmen | Penn State Sports News
- The summer riots exposed the cracks in our society
- All your little questions about the US Open and tennis in general, asked and answered
- PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine, Bangladesh
- Oasis announce reunion – details of massive UK tour revealed | Entertainment & Arts News
- MW Football Players of the Week – August 26 – Mountain West Conference
- Imran Khan slams Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi: 'Defeat to Bangladesh is embarrassing'
- The Top 10 Teams To Raid For Elite Fantasy Picks – DobberHockey