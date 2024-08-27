PM Modi to visit Singapore soon; semiconductors to be new item on agenda | India News

The high-level meeting between senior ministers of India and Singapore has set the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city-state soon, his External Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said. Senior ministers from both countries held a series of “productive” discussions at the second multi-ministerial roundtable and explored how the two countries can strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of digital, skills development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing. This was the second time that ministers from Singapore and India met at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) after its inaugural edition was launched in September 2022 by then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a five-day visit to India.

Balakrishnan said advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, along with air and maritime connectivity, are the new areas that Singapore and India have added to a high-level platform to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

These two additions to the India-Singapore ministerial roundtable are areas of significant opportunity for both countries, as well as their businesses, Singapore's foreign minister was quoted as saying by The Straits Times on Tuesday.

Terming the ministers' meeting as “productive” only, Balakrishnan said it also prepared the ground for an official visit to Singapore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which “will happen soon”.

On Monday, he said the two countries are keen to collaborate in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, a sector that India wants to grow significantly and where Singapore performs well above its average.

India is also expected to see significant growth in the aviation sector in the coming years, having ordered over 1,000 aircraft in the past year alone, the Singaporean foreign minister said, adding that this presents great opportunities for services such as aircraft maintenance and operations in the coming years – another niche where Singapore and its companies are globally competitive.

“A country of over 1.4 billion people is now embarking on a major modernization of its aviation sector. This is an opportunity that only comes around once in two or three decades, and it's good that we're kind of at the forefront and have the opportunity (to collaborate),” he said.

Besides Balakrishnan, Singapore was represented at ISMR by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, Minister for Digital and Information Development Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

India was represented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

During the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed the close and long-standing relations between the two nations, underpinned by strong economic and people-to-people ties, the Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement.

Prime Minister Wong said he was pleased that new ideas for cooperation were being pursued, while progress had been made on several fronts since the 2022 meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including digitalization, green economy, skills development, healthcare and food cooperation.

Apart from Singapore's PayNow linking with India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in February 2023, which allows financial institutions from both sides to transfer funds in real time, the two countries have also facilitated investments in renewable energy, such as green ammonia.

“These initiatives will pave the way for closer strategic cooperation and partnership between India and Singapore,” Prime Minister Wong said in a Facebook post.

Balakrishnan said projects like the digital payments link have much more potential, including being part of a regional instant payments system. Such a network will facilitate trade and economic development across the region, he added.

This is why cybersecurity was discussed at the last roundtable, alongside other ideas about standardizing rules and increasing interoperability so that other countries that want to be part of this network in the future can do so more easily, the Singaporean foreign minister added.

At a dinner following the roundtable, Deputy Prime Minister Gan said Singapore and India are natural partners with complementary strengths that have enabled the two sides to forge strong economic and investment ties.

Indian companies also constitute one of the largest contingents of foreign companies in Singapore, he noted.

“I am confident that the discussions we have had today and those to come will pave the way for greater collaboration between Singapore and India,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.