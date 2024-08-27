Politics
Türkiye celebrates enduring spirit of 1071 victory
The two-day celebrations in eastern Turkey to commemorate the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt) ended on Monday in the city where the battlefield is located. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, ministers and dignitaries took part in the patriotic celebrations in what is now Mu province.
In a speech to the crowd gathered for the celebration, Erdoan praised the spirit of Manzikert still alive in the Turkish and Islamic world after 953 years.
On Sunday, the president was in Ahlat, a city where a Seljuk army led by Sultan Alparslan launched against Byzantine forces centuries ago. The celebrations in Ahlat culminated in Malazgirt where traditional Turkish yurts were set up. The president, flanked by people dressed in Seljuk and Ottoman military uniforms, rallied a fervent crowd of supporters with a moving speech in which he often quoted patriotic poems about Turkish victories. The anniversary of the battles falls in a month of several Turkish victories throughout history, including the Great Offensive of 1922, when forces under the command of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk drove the occupying forces out of Anatolia after World War I.
“We are happy to celebrate the anniversary of the Manzikert victory that opened the gates of Anatolia (to the Turks). We feel the same emotion that we felt as a nation 953 years ago,” Erdoan said.
Remembering Alparslan and his soldiers with emotion, Erdoan also paid tribute to all the heroes who gave their lives or were injured so that the Turkish flag would not be removed, our nation would live in peace and our independence would be ensured.
The president described the victory as a saga of the struggle against oppression. It is the victory of unity against oppression, he said, reminding the crowd that Alparslan's army fought a force four times its size. Just four years after the victory, we founded our first state on these lands, the Seljuk State of Anatolia. For almost 1,000 years, we have had Anatolia as our homeland. The spirit of Manzikert is a fountain of faith for the Turkish and Islamic world and it will remain so forever. Every member of this nation will have the same ideal as those who fought in Malazgirt, he said.
Erdoğan said that Manzikert, beyond a simple battle, was the beginning of a renovation movement that gave birth to a civilization. It takes spirit and culture to make a place its own homeland. Sometimes it takes blood, faith and work. This nation made Anatolia its homeland through blood, faith and work, he stressed. The president said that the victory also paved the way for the Muslims to conquer Jerusalem. It is not only a victory of the Turks, but also a victory of the Kurds, Arabs and people of different ethnicities who fought in Alparslan's army, he said.
On August 26, 1071, the army of Byzantine Emperor Romanos IV Diogenes faced the Seljuk army, composed mainly of mounted archers, led by Sultan Alparslan, and suffered a huge defeat. Romanos was taken prisoner before being freed by Alparslan. According to the agreement between the two rulers, some border posts were handed over to the Seljuks. The agreement allowed Sultan Alparslan to devote himself entirely to the Fatimids who ruled Egypt. However, the emperor was quickly overthrown, tortured, and killed by his rivals before the empire was consumed by a destructive civil war. The agreement between the two rulers was not ratified by the new emperor, who rejected its terms. The civil war allowed nomadic Turkmen tribes following in the footsteps of the Seljuk army to flood and take control of most of Anatolia, with the exception of a few outposts on the coast. Alparslan did not survive the battle for long, dying at the hands of an assassin a year later.
The conquest of Anatolia also led the Orthodox Christian Byzantine Empire to seek aid from the Catholic Vatican. Pope Urban II used Byzantine Emperor Alexios I Komnenos' request for military aid to declare, at the Council of Clermont in 1095, a general mobilization of Western Christendom against the Turks who had occupied Anatolia and much of the Middle East. The resulting massive invasion is called the Crusades.
The battle is considered by the Turks as the beginning of the transformation of Anatolia into the land of the Turks.
“On Monday, Erdoan said that they will pass on to future generations the flag that their ancestors passed on to them. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. History draws lessons and builds on achievements to achieve new victories. Manzikert is not only a golden chapter in our glorious history, but also a beacon for our quest for the Turkey of 2071. I see that Turkish youth are inspired by our history; I have confidence in them,” Erdoan said.
The President said victory was the fruit of unity and the nation can overcome challenges only by remaining united against attacks on the homeland.
