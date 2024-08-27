Politics
Examination of the name of Joko Widodo, former Mulyono
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – No Mulyono Recently, there have been many discussions during protests against the revision of the regional election law. During the action in front of the East Java DPRD building, Surabaya, on Friday, August 23, 2024, protesters wrote several posters and banners that read “Fight Mulyono and his cronies.”
They also wrote: “Not all children's wishes should be fulfilled by parents,” “People are subject to an age limit for children who rule at will,” and “The DPR's vote is the voice of the people, not Jokowi's.”
Apart from that, Mulyono's name fills X posts and social commentary columns related to political issues that are currently being widely discussed. As is known, this name is used to refer to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. So what is the origin of Jokowi having Mulyono?
Mulyono, the first name of President Joko Widodo, is an old information that was widely circulated in January 2017 and was explained by President Jokowi. Jokowi confirmed that his first name was Mulyono. At that time, he stated that he was born in 1961 at Brayat Minulyo Hospital, Surakarta City, Central Java. His parents, namely Widjiatno Notomihardjo and Sudjitami Notomihardjo, gave him the name Mulyono.
However, the name Mulyono did not last long, as the name often made Jokowi sick. “But I did not carry this name for long because my parents immediately found a new name when I was sick several times,” Jokowi said in Alberthiene Endah's book Jokowi Menuju Cahaya, which was just launched on Thursday, December 13, 2018.
He explained that Javanese society believes that sick children should change their names. Then, Mulyono's name was changed to Joko Widodo. Jokowi continued that after the name change, his health gradually improved.
“I can't believe it, I grew up healthy afterwards. It's a mystery,” he said.
In the book, Jokowi admits that he spent his childhood in a small house by a river, precisely in the Srambat area, on the outskirts of Solo. He and his family moved several times, but always by the river. Later, he learned that the fate of families who rented houses along the river was the same.
“The landlord will easily tell a family to move if there is a tenant willing to pay more,” he said.
After moving rented houses several times, Jokowi and his parents moved to the banks of the Pepe River in the village of Cinderejo in Solo. They stayed longer. In fact, Jokowi’s three younger sisters were born there. The slum on the banks of Kali Pepe, Jokowi said, taught him a lot about misery and the strength of marginalized people.
This name change not only reflects Joko Widodo's personal transformation, but is also part of a political communication strategy. In this context, Joko Widodo's name is easier to remember. For example, Jokowi is better known under his current name as an entrepreneur in the furniture sector.
The nickname “Jokowi” was given by a French customer, Michl Romaknan, to distinguish him from another furniture entrepreneur named Joko. As is known, Jokowi's furniture business is growing and has managed to penetrate the international market. So far, this name is better known to the public than his real name, Joko Widodo.
This name also reflects a simple and sober leadership style, in line with the image that the company wishes to build. Joko Widodo as a leader close to the people. His leadership has brought many positive changes, including the flagship programs, namely the Healthy Indonesia Card (KIS) and the Smart Indonesia Card (KIP).
KHUMAR MAHENDRA | JUWITA TIARA | MYESHA FATINA RACHMAN | FRESH RIANA | MICHELLE GABRIELA
Student action in Surabaya rejects revision of regional election law Posters appear against Mulyono and his cronies
