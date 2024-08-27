The next US president should not take on both Russia and China | US Elections 2024

As the race for the presidency of the United States heats up, the two candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, have clashed on a wide range of issues. From immigration to reproductive rights to social spending, both men have sought to rally their bases by attacking each other on what they see as voters' top concerns.

There is one issue, however, on which they seem to agree: China. Although they have different visions of how to conduct American policy toward the superpower that challenges Washington's position on the international stage, they seem to agree that it is a threat that must be contained.

How do they plan to do this? Harris appears to be proposing a continuation of President Joe Biden’s policies. She would seek to strengthen America’s longstanding security partnerships in Asia by transforming them into economic alliances, while wielding a stick against those who seek to violate American sanctions, even in partner states.

Harris will likely continue to push to de-risk China, a policy of offshoring manufacturing out of China that the Biden administration has promoted as benefiting third countries. In the case of some key partners like Vietnam, this has been the case; the country has seen substantial growth in FDI as a number of Western companies have relocated operations there.

Democrats also want to place the CHIPS and inflation-reduction laws, which aim to promote domestic production of microchips and clean energy, not only at the heart of their domestic agenda but also by contextualizing them as a return to jobs and industries stolen by Beijing.

For his part, Trump has redoubled his efforts to push the America First narrative that marked his previous campaigns, and gone even further. His overall economic policy is based on a return to 19th-century tariffs on nearly all U.S. imports, especially those that are crushing against Beijing.

It is through these measures that he has had the most significant impact on US geo-economic policy. Today, no faction of the Democratic or Republican Party is calling for active engagement with China.

The free-trade agenda that dominated both sides in the 25 years between the collapse of the Soviet Union and Trump’s rise to power is quietly ignored. When it is mentioned, it is to smear his political opponents.

The Trump and Harris campaigns thus offer different tactical visions of the same strategy aimed at protecting US economic interests by opposing or distancing themselves from those of China. But they have failed to take into account the fact that a far more aggressive Russia also poses a threat to the US-dominated international economic order and that it would be unwise to take on Beijing and Moscow simultaneously.

The United States must recognize that China is far more important economically to countries caught up in this global rivalry, including its allies. This is true for Georgia and Kazakhstan, two countries that have not adopted the Western sanctions regime against Russia but have signaled some compliance, as well as for Germany and the United Arab Emirates, for which China is almost as important a trading partner as the United States.

The Middle Eurasian Trade Corridor that the West seeks to promote to deter Russia from exerting influence in the region makes little sense without Beijing’s buy-in. Moreover, too much pressure on China risks provoking a backlash that would, at best, undermine or even reverse some of the progress made in limiting Russia’s geoeconomic agenda.

It is important to highlight here Moscow’s growing dependence on its larger neighbor. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, China has become one of Russia’s main trading partners as well as a provider of access to international markets, which are otherwise limited by Western sanctions, as Russian companies seek to use the Chinese currency, the yuan, for their trade with Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

But despite the Biden administration’s increasingly harsh sanctions on Chinese trade, Beijing has yet to fully embrace Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vision of the world order. China backs his rhetoric, especially at the so-called BRICS summits, where criticism of the West and the United States in particular is commonplace.

Beijing has been reluctant to directly challenge U.S. sanctions on Russia or to push for a new currency bloc that would challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar. Chinese banks, for example, have dramatically reduced their offerings of yuan transactions to Russian counterparties following the rise in threats of secondary U.S. sanctions. Russian media, including slavishly pro-Putin outlets, have taken note of these challenges; Western media have done so less frequently so far.

Even on crucial economic projects, such as the construction of a major new gas pipeline between Russia and China, dubbed Power of Siberia 2, Beijing is reluctant to commit too much. The pipeline was agreed in principle just weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, but no progress has been made in negotiations on its development. Mongolia, through which the pipeline is to pass, recently indicated that it did not expect it to be completed within the next four years.

If the next US president decides to wage an economic war on two fronts, Russia and China, Beijing would move closer to Moscow's position. Currently, Chinese President Xi Jinping sees his country as the legitimate center of the emerging international economic order, replacing the United States. Putin, on the other hand, believes that the existing international economic order must be destroyed, even if it is nothing but rubble once it is destroyed.

The Russian economy, dependent on raw materials, has no chance of becoming a major economic power like the United States. That is why it hopes that by lowering the level of all its competitors, it will be able to compete with other moderate economic powers.

This logic is at the heart of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and its willingness to politicize everything that goes with it, from sovereign debt markets to the gas trade. China is certainly a major economic competitor to the West and the United States, something Russia cannot hope to become in the near future, but its history of invading its neighbors is far less pronounced than Russia’s.

Putin’s economic warfare largely boils down to an attempt to improve his position through strategic loans, new institutional goals such as the transfer of Western arbitration centers to China, and state subsidies to critical industries. In short, it is a competition that the United States can participate in and fight against in the long term, while Putin’s threats, risk tolerance, and willingness to wage war are much more pronounced in the short term.

That’s why it makes more sense to pursue increased cooperation with China now, or at least ensure that its support for Russia is as limited as possible. The battle over where auto production and supply chains will be located can wait. That logic should hold true even for the most hawkish voices in the United States on China. Pushing back against the Russian threat now will leave the United States and its allies in a much stronger position to outperform China in the future.

