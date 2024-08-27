'123 fast track courts have been allocated, but…': Centre responds to Mamata after CM's letter to PM Modi on rising rape cases | India News





NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday responded to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting incidents of rape case across India. The Centra said West Bengal has been allocated 123 fast-track courts but most of them are not yet functional.

Union Minister Annuparna Devi responded to Mamata's letter and said, “As of June 30, 2024, 752 FTSCs, including 409 exclusive POCSO courts, are functional in 30 States/Union Territories which have disposed of over 253,000 cases since the launch of the scheme. Under this scheme, the State of West Bengal has been allocated a total of 123 FTSCs, including 20 exclusive POCSO courts and 103 combined FTSCs dealing with both rape cases and cases under the POCSO Act. However, none of these courts had become operational till mid-June 2023.”

“The State of West Bengal has communicated its willingness to participate in the scheme vide letter dated 08.06.2023, committing to start 7 FTSCs. Under the revised target, West Bengal has been allotted 17 FTSCs, out of which only 6 exclusive POCSO courts have been made operational as on 30.06.2024. Despite 48,600 pending rape and POCSO cases in West Bengal, the State Government has not taken any steps to start the remaining 11 FTSCSs. Action in this regard is pending with the State Government,” it added.

The Union Minister also said that the recently implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act “comprehensively addresses the issues of crimes against women by providing stringent punishment”.

This comes days after Mamata wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the rising number of rapes across the country and how the proposed legislation can ensure speedy justice.

“I wish to draw your attention to the regular and increasing incidence of rape cases across the country and in many cases rape with murder is being committed,” Banerjee wrote in her letter to Prime Minister Modi.

“According to the available data, it is horrifying to note that nearly 90 cases of rape are happening every day across the country. This is shaking the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is the duty of each and every one of us to put a stop to this so that women feel safe,” she said.

“Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through a stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against those involved in such heinous crimes. Setting up of special fast-track courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be envisaged in the proposed legislation. To ensure speedy justice, trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days,” Mamata added.

