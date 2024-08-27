VIDEO: Trump criticizes Harris over Afghan troop withdrawal at National Guard conference in Detroit





DETROIT (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday linked Vice President Kamala Harris to the chaotic withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members, calling the attack a “humiliation.”

Watch Trump's remarks in the player above.

“The humiliation in Afghanistan, caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, has triggered the collapse of American credibility and respect around the world,” Trump told an audience of about 4,000 people, including National Guard members and their families in Detroit.

President Joe Biden's administration was following a withdrawal commitment and timetable that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban in 2020. A 2022 review by a government-appointed special investigator concluded that decisions made by Trump and Biden were key factors that led to the rapid collapse of the Afghan military and the Taliban takeover.

In his speech to the National Guard in Detroit, Trump said leaving Afghanistan was the right decision, but that the execution had been poor. “We were going to do it with dignity and strength,” he said. He called the attack “the most embarrassing day in the history of our country.”

Since Biden ended his reelection campaign, Trump has focused his attention on Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, and her role in foreign policy decisions. He has particularly highlighted the vice president’s statements that she was the last person in the room before Biden made the decision on Afghanistan.

“The voters are going to fire Kamala and Joe on November 5th, we hope, and when I take office, we’re going to ask for the resignation of every single person in charge,” Trump said in Detroit. “We’re going to get the resignation of every single person who contributed to the catastrophe in Afghanistan, and it’s going to be on my desk at noon on Inauguration Day. You know, you’ve got to fire people. You’ve got to fire people when they do a bad job.”

In her own statement marking the anniversary of the Kabul airport attack, Harris said she mourned the 13 U.S. service members who were killed. “My prayers go out to their families and loved ones. My heart breaks for their pain and loss,” she said. Harris said she honors and remembers all Americans who served in Afghanistan.

“As I’ve said, President Biden made the courageous and wise decision to end the longest war in American history. Over the past three years, our administration has demonstrated that we can still take down terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaida and the Islamic State, without deploying troops into combat zones,” she said. “I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people.”

Biden said in a statement Monday that the 13 Americans who died were “patriots of the highest order” who “embodied the best of who we are as a nation: courageous, committed, selfless.”

“Since becoming vice president, I have carried a card with me that shows the exact number of American service members killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, including Taylor, Johanny, Nicole, Hunter, Daegan, Humberto, David, Jared, Rylee, Dylan, Kareem, Maxton and Ryan,” Biden said.

Relatives of some of the slain U.S. service members took the stage at the Republican National Convention last month and spoke Monday at a news conference with Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio. They said they were still trying to get answers about how their loved ones died.

“For them to think this is normal and treat it like another page in a book that they turn to read another chapter, it saddens me and scares me at the same time,” said Alicia Lopez, the mother of Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, who added that she has another son serving in the military. “I pray that no one comes knocking on my door again because of this administration’s lack of accountability for our military.”

Asked Monday why Biden and Harris were not commemorating the anniversary of the Abbey Gate attack as Trump did at Arlington National Cemetery, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Trump had been personally invited by family members and that he called it a way to honor the dead.

“Another solution is to keep working,” Kirby said. “Maybe not with a lot of fanfare, maybe not with a lot of public attention, maybe not with the television cameras, but working hard and with all the energy we can every day to make sure that the families of the dead and wounded, not just at Abbey Gate, but over the 20-odd years that we’ve been in Afghanistan, have the support that they need.”

Also Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, announced that Congress would posthumously honor the 13 service members by presenting their families with the Congressional Gold Medal next month. It is the highest civilian honor Congress can bestow.

Under Trump, the United States signed a peace deal with the Taliban that aimed to end the longest war in U.S. history and bring American troops home. Biden later used the deal to try to deflect blame for the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, saying it forced him to withdraw his troops and set the stage for the chaos that has engulfed the country.

A Biden administration review of the withdrawal acknowledged that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have begun sooner, but blamed the delays on the Afghan government and military, as well as assessments by the U.S. military and intelligence community.

The top two U.S. generals who oversaw the evacuation have said the administration did not adequately plan for the withdrawal. The top U.S. military officer at the time, Gen. Mark Milley, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told lawmakers earlier this year that he had urged Biden to keep a residual force of 2,500 troops to provide support. Instead, Biden decided to keep a much smaller force of 650 troops that would be limited to securing the U.S. embassy.

