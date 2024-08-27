US President Joe Biden hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'message of peace' for Ukraine, pledges to work for Indo-Pacific region





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a phone call from US President Joe Biden during which he discussed the ongoing crisis in countries like Bangladesh and Ukraine, among other issues. In response to the call, Biden praised Prime Minister Modi for his “message of peace and continued humanitarian support” to Ukraine, and pledged to work towards strengthening Indo-Pacific ties. In a non-X message, Biden said: “I spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss his recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, and commended him for his message of peace and continued humanitarian support for Ukraine.” “We also affirmed our commitment to work together to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added. The Prime Minister said he had a telephone conversation with Joe Biden and a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. During his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India's consistent stance in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability in the war-torn country. “Spoke on the phone with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for the early return of peace and stability,” PM Modi said on X. During his whirlwind seven-hour visit to Ukraine last week, Prime Minister Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said that kyiv and Moscow should sit down together without wasting any time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an “active role” in restoring peace in the region. During his conversation with Biden, the Prime Minister also expressed concern over the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early restoration of normalcy in the neighbouring country. The two world leaders also discussed the security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh as the country continues to witness violent clashes following the ouster of the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” Prime Minister Modi said. Muhammad Yunus, 84, was appointed chief adviser – a post equivalent to that of prime minister – to a caretaker government on August 8 after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid mass protests against her government over a controversial employment quota system. Published by: Poor Joshi Published on: August 26, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-speaks-to-joe-biden-concerns-over-safety-of-hindus-in-bangladesh-ukraine-crisis-2588302-2024-08-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos