Assad says no progress in talks with Turkey





Bashar Al-Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told parliament on Sunday that no progress had been made in negotiations with Turkey to normalize relations between the two countries. He said Syria had not set a precondition for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the Syrian border before negotiations could begin. The possibility of negotiations between the neighbors and rivals has been on the table since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan returned to power last year for a record third time. Erdogan had said he would meet the Syrian president at any time, hinting at reconciliation. Relations between the two countries have been strained, if not severed, since the 2011 civil war, when the Syrian opposition demonstrated against Assad. Damascus has managed to push back the opposition even as life has been disrupted in northern Syria and millions of Syrians have fled, mostly to Turkey. There are 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. The Turkish opposition insists the refugees should be sent back to Syria because of the economic burden and social disruption caused by the refugees’ presence. President Assad said Sunday that “the initiatives have not yielded any results worthy of mention despite the seriousness and genuine enthusiasm of the mediators.” He is referring to efforts by Iran, Iraq and Russia to bring the leaders of the two countries together to meet and resolve issues. Turkey's decision is seen as Ankara's failure to dislodge the Assad government and the defeat of the Syrian opposition. Interestingly, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview last month: “We are not changing our position regarding the Syrian opposition.” He said that the Syrian opposition's decision would be made by itself, implying that it does not depend on official relations between Syria and Turkey and a possible reconciliation between Damascus and Ankara. But he made it clear that Turkey would not abandon the Syrian opposition. He said that the Syrian opposition had fought alongside Turkish troops for Turkey's security. And there was no way we could forget their sacrifices. “There is no way we could forget this sacrifice… There is no way we could forget these sacrifices and let them go.” Of course, it is unclear in what form and to what extent Ankara will support the Syrian opposition. There is, however, a general awareness that peace in the region is essential for the economic development of neighboring countries, that Iraq, Lebanon, and Turkey have an interest in the political stability of Syria. And Russia, which has been excluded from many areas of influence outside Europe, has continued to play a role in Syria. And Moscow is keen to see the Baathist regime of Bashar al-Assad continue. The Americans have long opposed Assad and have tried to help the anti-Assad forces. But that has not worked. So Syria is the last place where the old Cold War between the Americans and the Russians has played out. In addition to the possibility of reconciliation between Syria and Turkey, the Assad government must also engage with the opposition and achieve reconciliation domestically. The stability of the Assad government will largely depend on maintaining peace in the country. Similarly, the Syrian opposition will have to abandon its agenda of overthrowing Assad. The solution may lie in allowing the opposition to play its legitimate role in the country's politics. And that would require Assad to make overtures to the opposition. The experience of many countries on all continents clearly shows that peace within the country is the prerequisite for peace with neighbors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulftoday.ae/opinion/2024/08/26/assad-says-no-progress-in-talks-with-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos